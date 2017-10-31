Technavio market research analysts forecast the global modified starch marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031006376/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global modified starch market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global modified starch market for 2017-2021. The report also lists food and beverages, textile and paper making, pharmaceuticals, animal feed, and cosmetics as the five major application segments.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three market drivers that are contributing to the growth of the global modified starch market:

Increasing demand for modified starch as thickeners

High demand for corn starch as a less expensive alternative

Increase in R&D activities associated with modified starches

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing demand for modified starch as thickeners

One of the major driving factors for the global modified starch market is the high demand and use of modified starch as a thickener in food products. Modified corn starch is extensively used in the food processing industry for its excellent thickening property. In addition, modified starch acts as a substitute for high calorie sugar or high cholesterol eggs in many products. It is also highly preferred by health-conscious chefs around the world. The thickening property of modified starch makes it ideal for an array of applications, such as gravies, sauces, and soups.

According to Kshama Upadhyay, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "One of the factors leading to the increasing use of modified starch is the ability of modified starches to thicken without being heated. Thus, modified starches are used in instant desserts extensively. Such modified starches are also called pregelatinized or instant starches. Some of the most popular modified starch thickeners include tapioca, cornstarch, and arrowroot."

High demand for corn starch as a less expensive alternative

The growth in the global modified starch market can be attributed to high demand for corn starch in the food and beverage industry. This is primarily due to the wide application areas of both corn and modified corn starch. In addition, the availability of corn in abundance, particularly in agriculture-rich countries like India and China foster the growth in the market.

Corn starch is used in food applications for gluten-free products in place of wheat. Wheat has high gluten in it. Moreover, the price of modified corn starch is lower than that of wheat or tapioca starches. Corn starch is not just used as a thickening agent, but also is a high source of energy.

"The use of corn starch is also known to lower blood sugar in humans. In addition, corn starch has excellent soothing and moisture-absorbing power. Therefore, it is also used in cosmetics as an ideal solution for skin problems. The ingredient also offers as a relatively less expensive alternative when it comes to store-bought products," says Kshama.

Increase in R&D activities associated with modified starches

The global modified starch market is driven by the increase in R&D activities on modified starches around the world. The R&D activities have facilitated the use of modified starch not only in the food and beverage industry but also in areas as diverse as its application in cancer-related studies. For instance, hydrophobically modified starch (HMS) as a food-grade biopolymer is known to demonstrate properties such as increased solubility. HMS is known to encapsulate curcumin to increase its solubility. Curcumin refers to a polyphenolic compound with anti-inflammation, anti-cancer, and anti-oxidation properties.

Thus, the increase in the R&D activities has fostered and expanded sales of modified starch in untapped applicational areas. Also, ecological concerns have led to a renewed global focus on compostable and natural materials. This has paved the way for the increased R&D activities on the application of modified starch as an environment-friendly remedy.

Browse Related Reports:

Acetate Butyrate Market 2017-2021

Global Benzene Market 2017-2021

Global Bio-based Solvent Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031006376/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com