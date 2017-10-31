TORONTO, ON --(Marketwired - October 31, 2017) - BRIO GOLD INC. (TSX: BRIO) ("BRIO GOLD" or the "Company") announces its third quarter 2017 financial and operating results. All dollar figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. R$ = Brazilian Reais where noted.

Q3 2017 Financial and Operating Highlights

Production of 42,913 ounces of gold.

Total cost of sales of $1,160 per gold ounce sold.

Cash costs (1) of $876 per ounce of gold produced.

of $876 per ounce of gold produced. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) (1) of $1,228 per gold ounce produced.

of $1,228 per gold ounce produced. Revenues of $54.1 million on the sale of 43,228 ounces of gold.

Mine operating earnings of $4.0 million.

Net loss of $10.0 million, or $0.09 per share.

Adjusted net loss (1) of $6.8 million, or $0.07 per share.

of $6.8 million, or $0.07 per share. Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $9.7 million, or $0.08 per share

of $9.7 million, or $0.08 per share Cash flow from operating activities of $6.6 million, and $10.9 million before changes in working capital.

Secured $22 million in credit facilities with three major Brazilian banks

Implemented forward contract currency hedges for 2019 at an average fixed rate of R$3.40 to US$1.00 for R$120 million and at R$3.50 to US$1.00 for $120 million.

Hedged 30,000 ounces of gold over 15 months with zero cost collars with a put and call strike prices of $1,300 and $1,340 per ounce of gold, respectively.

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, please see the end of this press release.

Q3 2017 Summary Financial Results -------------------------------------------------------------------- For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, In thousands of U.S. Dollars 2017 2016 2017 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues from mining operations $54,126 $60,559 $166,478 $172,846 Mine operating earnings $3,999 $7,550 $14,022 $32,304 Net (loss)/earnings $(10,003) $(15,534) $(14,987) $5,255 Adjusted (loss)/earnings(1) $(6,752) $(6,686) $(7,819) $(3,137) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $9,653 $13,032 $29,068 $45,301 Cash flow from operating activity $6,570 $13,998 $326 $38,860 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital $10,902 $15,506 $30,616 $50,446

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures, please see the end of this press release.

Revenues from mining operations were $54.1 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $60.6 million for the comparable period in 2016 due to lower ounces sold.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2017 was $10.0 million or $0.09 per share, compared to a net loss of $15.5 million or $0.63 per share for the third quarter of 2016. The Company sold VAT tax credits in the quarter that resulted in a gain of $4.4 million, which is excluded from the calculation of adjusted earnings.

The adjusted loss in the third quarter of 2017 was $6.8 million compared to $6.7 million in the same period of 2016 as lower revenue was partially offset by lower depreciation expense.

The adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2017 was $9.7 million compared to $13.0 million in the same period of 2016 due to the lower ounces sold, and higher costs of sales per ounce.

Cash flow from operating activities after changes in working capital for the third quarter of 2017 was an inflow of $6.6 million, compared to an inflow of $14.0 million in the same period of 2016 due to lower ounces sold, and a decline in working capital due to timing of gold shipments that is expected to reverse in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The Company has secured $22 million in credit facilities with three major Brazilian banks at an average interest rate of 4%. The Company plans to utilize these credit facilities for working capital purposes at its operations and is currently assessing other debt funding alternatives including increasing its current $75 million corporate credit facility and direct project financing for the completion of the Santa Luz Mine recommissioning project.

During the third quarter, the Company entered into gold price hedging arrangements in order to manage cash flow during the development phase of the Santa Luz mine. On September 20, 2017, the Company entered into a zero-cost collar contract, where gold puts were purchased and gold calls were sold with put and call strike prices of $1,300 and $1,340 per ounce, respectively, for 2,000 ounces per month. These purchases and sales will be made from October 2017 to December 2018, inclusive, totaling 30,000 ounces of gold.

Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company entered into forward currency contracts of R$120 million for 2019, at a fixed exchange rate that averages R$3.40 to US$1.00 and R$120 million at a fixed exchange rate that average R$3.50 to US$1.00. The Company already has currency hedging arrangements in place for 2017 and 2018. In 2017 and 2018, Brio Gold has R$672 million of forward rate contracts at a rate of R$3.55 to US$1.00 and R$672 million of zero-cost collars with average call and put strike prices of R$3.30 and R$3.90, respectively.

Q3 2017 Summary Operational Results ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gold production (oz) (1) 42,913 46,076 (7)% 137,676 139,185 (1)% Gold sales (oz) (1) 43,228 46,808 (8)% 135,534 140,403 (3)% Average realized gold price(2) $1,267 $1,309 (3)% $1,242 $1,243 -% Total cost of sales per gold ounce sold(1) $1,160 $1,132 2% $1,124 $1,001 12% Cash cost per gold ounce produced (1,2) $876 $813 8% $858 $714 20% Consolidated AISC per gold ounce produced (1,2) $1,228 $1,157 6% $1,119 $965 16% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notes: (1) Operating statistics only include RDM from the date that it was acquired on April 29, 2016. (2) A non-GAAP financial measure. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures see the end of this press release.

Production during the third quarter from the Company's three producing mines was 42,913 ounces of gold, 7% lower than the comparative quarter of 2016.

At the Pilar mine, third quarter production decreased 6% when compared to the same period in 2016. Gold feed grades were significantly lower as a result of a proportional increase in production from the lower grade Maria Lazara deposit and an increased percentage of ore development tonnage at the main Pilar Mine, which led to higher overall dilution. The Company ran the mill at its full design capacity in the quarter, which corresponds to an annual design rate of 1.4 million tonnes per year, or 26% greater throughput year over year. The Company is now confident that the plant can sustain this rate as Brio Gold, in the future, introduces low cost ore from the Tres Buracos open pit development project at Pilar. The Company now intends to return to a lower throughput rate by reducing development ore tonnage and Maria Lazara production, focusing on cost containment and grade. Although this is expected to impact production in the fourth quarter, ultimately cash flow should improve with reduced cost and improved margins. The Company now expects 2017 production for Pilar to be 78,000 to 83,000 ounces.

At Fazenda Brasileiro, third quarter production in 2017 was 8% lower than the same period last year primarily due to lower feed grades as a result of mine sequencing, partially offset by higher recoveries. Feed grade significantly improved month-over-month within the quarter. The Company expects grade to continue to show improvements in the fourth quarter with production forecasted to increase and provide the strongest quarter for Fazenda Brasileiro in 2017. To reflect actual production year to date, the Company expects production at Fazenda Brasileiro to be 60,000 to 65,000 ounces.

The RDM mine was put on care and maintenance for 51 days during the quarter due to a lack of water as a result of continued dry season conditions. At the end of October, the rainy season commenced and the Company is now in the process of re-starting the RDM mine. Consistent production is expected going forward at RDM with the water storage facility complete. The Company expects production for 2017 at RDM to be 45,000 to 50,000 ounces of gold. An ore stockpile was built up in the third quarter to provide process flexibility for when the mine resumes production

Breakdown by Mine ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- For the three months For the nine months ended September 30, ended September 30, Gold production (oz) 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pilar 19,045 20,237 (6)% 59,816 64,891 (8)% Fazenda Brasileiro 15,915 17,211 (8)% 44,879 52,608 (15)% RDM(1) 7,953 8,628 (8)% 32,981 21,686 52% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Production 42,913 46,076 (7)% 137,676 139,185 (1)% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Cost of Sales ($ per oz sold) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pilar $1,212 $1,152 5% $1,123 $1,023 10% Fazenda Brasileiro $1,152 $998 15% $1,161 $901 29% RDM(1) $1,046 $1,342 (22)% $1,078 $1,189 (9)% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Cost of Sales per gold oz sold $1,160 $1,132 2% $1,124 $1,001 12% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash Costs ($ per oz produced) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pilar $845 $791 7% $820 $698 17% Fazenda Brasileiro $943 $751 26% $877 $667 31% RDM(1) $815 $986 (17)% $900 $878 3% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Cash Costs $876 $813 8% $858 $714 20% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- AISC ($ per oz produced) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pilar 1,085 1,067 2% 1,035 884 17% Fazenda Brasileiro 1,158 1,039 11% 1,055 883 19% RDM(1) 1,241 1,174 6% 1,022 999 2% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Mine AISC ($ per oz produced) 1,141 1,077 6% 1,038 897 16% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Consolidated AISC ($ per oz produced) 1,228 1,157 6% 1,119 965 16% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notes: (1) Operating statistics only include RDM from the date that it was acquired on April 29, 2016.

About Brio Gold

Brio Gold is a Canadian mining company with significant gold producing, development and exploration stage properties in Brazil. Brio Gold's portfolio includes three operating gold mines and a fully-permitted, fully-constructed mine that was on care and maintenance and currently is in development to be re-started at the end of 2018. Brio Gold produced approximately 190,000 ounces of gold in 2016 and at full run-rate expects annual production to be approximately 400,000 ounces of gold.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains or incorporates by reference "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to information with respect to the Company's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance, the outcome of the legal matters involving the damages assessments and any related enforcement proceedings. Forward-looking statements are characterized by words such as "plan," "expect", "budget", "target", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, and are inherently subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other known and unknown factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the Company's expectations in connection with the production and exploration, development and expansion plans at the Company's projects discussed herein being met, the impact of proposed optimizations at the Company's projects, the impact of the proposed new mining law in Brazil, and the impact of general business and economic conditions, global liquidity and credit availability on the timing of cash flows and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future conditions, fluctuating metal prices (such as gold and silver), currency exchange rates (such as the Brazilian real versus the United States dollar), the impact of inflation, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in the Company's hedging program, changes in accounting policies, changes in mineral resources and mineral reserves, risks related to asset disposition, risks related to metal purchase agreements, risks related to acquisitions, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, changes in project development, construction, production and commissioning time frames, unanticipated costs and expenses, higher prices for fuel, steel, power, labour and other consumables contributing to higher costs and general risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, unexpected changes in mine life, unanticipated results of future studies, seasonality and unanticipated weather changes, costs and timing of the development of new deposits, success of exploration activities, permitting timelines, government regulation and the risk of government expropriation or nationalization of mining operations, risks related to relying on local advisors and consultants in foreign jurisdictions, environmental risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, risks relating to joint venture operations, title disputes or claims, limitations on insurance coverage and timing and possible outcome of pending and outstanding litigation and labour disputes, risks related to enforcing legal rights in foreign jurisdictions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates, assumptions or opinions should change, except as required by applicable law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's expected financial and operational performance and results as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented in the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures including cash costs per ounce of gold produced, all-in sustaining costs per ounce of gold produced, adjusted earnings (loss), and adjusted EBITDA to supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are presented in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that these measures, together with measures determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Cash Costs

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure "cash costs" on a per ounce of gold produced basis because it believes this measure provides investors and analysts with useful information about the Company's underlying cash costs of operations and is a relevant metric used to understand the Company's operating profitability, and ability to generate cash flow. Cash costs figures are calculated based on the standard developed by The Gold Institute, which was a worldwide association of suppliers of gold and gold products and included leading North American gold producers. The Gold Institute ceased operations in 2002, but the standard remains the generally accepted standard of reporting cash costs of production in North America. Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Cash costs include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing, administration, production taxes and royalties, which are not based on sales or taxable income calculations, but are exclusive of amortization, reclamation, capital, development, and exploration costs. Cash costs per ounce of gold produced are calculated on a weighted average basis.

The term "cash costs" has no standard meaning and therefore, the Company's definitions are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of operating costs, operating profit or cash flows presented under IFRS.

All-in Sustaining Costs

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure "all-in sustaining costs", also referred to as "AISC", on a per ounce of gold produced basis because it believes this measure provides investors with useful information about the Company's underlying cash costs of operations, after deducting certain non-discretionary items such as sustaining capital expenditures, exploration expenses and certain general and administrative costs and is a relevant metric used to understand the Company's ability to generate cash flow. All-in sustaining costs are based on cash costs, including cost components of mine sustaining capital expenditures and exploration and evaluation expense. All-in sustaining costs for a mine do not include capital expenditures attributable to projects or mine expansions, exploration and evaluation costs attributable to growth projects, Brio Gold corporate general and administrative expenses, Yamana general and administrative expenses allocated to Brio Gold or stock-based compensation, income tax payments, financing costs and dividend payments. Consequently, this measure is not representative of all of the Company's cash expenditures. In addition, the calculation of all-in sustaining costs does not include depletion, depreciation and amortization expense as it does not reflect the impact of expenditures incurred in prior periods. The term "all-in sustaining costs" has no standard meaning and therefore, the Company's definitions are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of operating costs, operating profit or cash flows presented under IFRS.

Reconciliation of cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization to cash costs and all-in sustaining costs, consolidated and per mine

(Based on Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements unless otherwise noted)

For the three months ended September 30, 2017 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, Fazenda except per share and per ounce Pilar Brasileiro RDM amounts) Consolidated Mine Mine Mine ------------------------------------------- Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization 50,127 22,348 19,196 8,497 Depletion, depreciation and amortization (10,442) (5,868) (3,356) (1,132) Adjustments: Inventory movement and adjustments(1) (2,093) (387) (832) (883) ------------------------------------------- Cash costs(2) 37,592 16,093 15,008 6,482 General and administrative expenses attributable to all-in sustaining costs 5,470 99 86 103 Stock based compensation (1,888) - - - Sustaining capital expenditures 11,523 4,472 3,336 3,285 ------------------------------------------- All-in sustaining costs(2) 52,697 20,664 18,430 9,870 Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization per gold ounce sold 1,160 1,212 1,152 1,046 Cash cost per gold ounce produced(2) 876 845 943 815 All-in sustaining costs per ounce produced(2) 1,228 1,085 1,158 1,241 Gold ounces produced during the period (oz.) 42,913 19,045 15,915 7,953 Gold ounces sold during the period (oz.) 43,228 18,444 16,658 8,126

For the three months ended September 30, 2016 (In thousands of U.S. Fazenda dollars, except per share Pilar Brasileiro and per ounce amounts) Consolidated Mine Mine RDM Mine ---------------------------------------------- Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization 53,009 23,787 17,072 12,150 Depletion, depreciation and amortization (13,936) (9,295) (3,792) (849) Adjustments: Inventory movement and adjustments(1) (1,613) 1,515 (355) (2,794) ---------------------------------------------- Cash costs(2) 37,460 16,007 12,925 8,507 General and administrative expenses attributable to all-in sustaining costs 5,509 26 44 30 Stock based compensation (1,742) - - - Sustaining capital expenditures 12,065 5,560 4,913 1,592 ---------------------------------------------- All-in sustaining costs(2) 53,292 21,593 17,882 10,129 Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization per gold ounce sold $ 1,132 $ 1,152 $ 998 $ 1,342 Cash cost per gold ounce produced(2) $ 813 $ 791 $ 751 $ 986 All-in sustaining costs per ounce produced(2) $ 1,157 $ 1,067 $ 1,039 $ 1,174 Gold ounces produced during the period (oz.) 46,076 20,237 17,211 8,628 Gold ounces sold during the period (oz.) 46,808 20,656 17,100 9,052

For the nine months ended September 30, 2017 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, Fazenda except per share and per ounce Pilar Brasileiro amounts) Consolidated Mine Mine RDM Mine ------------------------------------------- Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization 152,456 65,936 50,272 36,162 Depletion, depreciation and amortization (35,348) (17,150) (13,136) (4,976) Adjustments: Inventory movement and adjustments(1) 1,018 263 2,223 (1,503) ------------------------------------------- Cash costs(2) 118,126 49,049 39,359 29,683 General and administrative expenses attributable to all-in sustaining costs 17,041 873 677 413 Stock based compensation (5,632) - - - Sustaining capital expenditures 24,524 11,988 7,311 3,611 ------------------------------------------- All-in sustaining costs(2) 152,820 61,910 47,347 33,707 Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization per gold ounce sold 1,124 1,123 1,161 1,078 Cash cost per gold ounce produced(2) 858 820 877 900 All-in sustaining costs per ounce produced(2) 1,119 1,035 1,055 1,022 Gold ounces produced during the period (oz.) 137,676 59,816 44,879 32,981 Gold ounces sold during the period (oz.) 135,534 58,702 43,283 33,549

For the nine months ended September 30, 2016 (In thousands of U.S. dollars, Fazenda except per share and per ounce Pilar Brasileiro amounts) Consolidated Mine Mine RDM Mine ------------------------------------------- Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization 140,542 65,737 48,998 25,807 Depletion, depreciation and amortization (40,494) (25,605) (12,822) (2,067) Adjustments: Inventory movement and adjustments(1) (670) 5,162 (1,086) (4,700) ------------------------------------------- Cash costs(2) 99,378 45,294 35,090 19,040 General and administrative expenses attributable to all-in sustaining costs 16,426 560 214 34 Stock based compensation (5,226) - - - Sustaining capital expenditures 23,755 11,501 11,150 2,580 ------------------------------------------- All-in sustaining costs(2) 134,333 57,355 46,454 21,654 Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization per gold ounce sold 1,001 1,023 901 1,189 Cash cost per gold ounce produced(2) 714 698 667 878 All-in sustaining costs per ounce produced(2) 965 884 883 999 Gold ounces produced during the period (oz.) 139,185 64,891 52,608 21,686 Gold ounces sold during the period (oz.) 140,403 64,289 54,408 21,706

Notes: (1) Inventory movement and adjustment represent the difference between the costs of production (which are based on ounces produced) and the cost of sales (which is based on ounces sold). The timing difference between the units sold and the costs of those units requires an adjustment to reflect the nature of the underlying metric. (2) A non-GAAP financial measure.

Quarterly trailing cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization to cash costs consolidated and per mine

(Based on Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements unless otherwise noted)

Brio Gold Consolidated (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and per ounce amounts) Q3-17 Q2-17 Q1-17 Q4-16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization 50,127 48,646 53,684 71,169 Depletion, depreciation and amortization (10,442) (11,541) (13,366) (26,275) Adjustments: Inventory movement and adjustments(1) (2,093) 877 2,254 (2,897) ----------------------------------- Cash costs(2) 37,592 37,982 42,572 41,997 Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization per gold ounce sold 1,160 1,139 1,082 1,421 Cash cost per gold ounce produced(2) 876 859 842 832 Gold ounces produced during the period (oz.) 42,913 44,223 50,540 50,477 Gold ounces sold during the period (oz.) 43,228 42,691 49,615 50,092

Brio Gold Consolidated (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and per ounce amounts) Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization 53,009 54,265 33,111 39,812 Depletion, depreciation and amortization (13,936) (15,752) (10,855) (14,076) Adjustments: Inventory movement and adjustments(1) (1,614) (226) 1,382 (1,850) ----------------------------------- Cash costs(2) 37,459 38,287 23,638 23,886 Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization per gold ounce sold 1,132 1,037 803 1,016 Cash cost per gold ounce produced(2) 813 726 590 610 Gold ounces produced during the period (oz.) 46,076 52,737 40,372 39,279 Gold ounces sold during the period (oz.) 46,808 52,351 41,243 39,194

Pilar Mine (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and per ounce amounts) Q3-17 Q2-17 Q1-17 Q4-16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization 22,348 22,635 20,953 36,843 Depletion, depreciation and amortization (5,868) (6,213) (5,070) (17,919) Adjustments: Inventory movement and adjustments(1) (387) 436 258 408 ----------------------------------- Cash costs(2) 16,093 16,858 16,141 19,332 Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization per gold ounce sold 1,212 1,144 1,024 1,687 Cash cost per gold ounce produced(2) 845 831 788 872 Gold ounces produced during the period (oz.) 19,045 20,287 20,484 22,170 Gold ounces sold during the period (oz.) 18,444 19,793 20,465 21,837

Pilar Mine (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and per ounce amounts) Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization 23,787 22,554 19,726 19,237 Depletion, depreciation and amortization (9,295) (8,782) (7,577) (5,682) Adjustments: Inventory movement and adjustments(1) 1,515 1,713 1,626 (374) ----------------------------------- Cash costs(2) 16,007 15,485 13,775 13,181 Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization per gold ounce sold 1,152 1,023 914 851 Cash cost per gold ounce produced(2) 791 679 641 618 Gold ounces produced during the period (oz.) 20,237 22,806 21,848 21,326 Gold ounces sold during the period (oz.) 20,656 22,047 21,586 22,617

Fazenda Brasileiro Mine (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and per ounce amounts) Q3-17 Q2-17 Q1-17 Q4-16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization 19,196 14,624 16,452 20,530 Depletion, depreciation and amortization (3,356) (3,189) (6,591) (5,870) Adjustments: Inventory movement and adjustments(1) (832) 1,135 1,932 (896) ----------------------------------- Cash costs(2) 15,008 12,570 11,793 13,764 Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization per gold ounce sold 1,152 1,145 1,188 1,074 Cash cost per gold ounce produced(2) 943 892 793 753 Gold ounces produced during the period (oz.) 15,915 14,092 14,872 18,279 Gold ounces sold during the period (oz.) 16,658 12,776 13,849 19,110

Fazenda Brasileiro Mine (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and per ounce amounts) Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization 17,072 17,784 14,368 20,054 Depletion, depreciation and amortization (3,792) (5,484) (3,556) (8,394) Adjustments: Inventory movement and adjustments(1) (355) (50) (910) (914) ----------------------------------- Cash costs(2) 12,925 12,250 9,902 10,746 Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization per gold ounce sold 998 1,008 731 1,210 Cash cost per gold ounce produced(2) 751 726 536 599 Gold ounces produced during the period (oz.) 17,211 16,873 18,524 17,953 Gold ounces sold during the period (oz.) 17,100 17,650 19,657 16,577

RDM, Brazil (In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share and per ounce amounts) Q3-17 Q2-17 Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization 8,497 11,387 16,278 13,660 12,150 13,080 Depletion, depreciation and amortization (1,132) (2,139) (1,705) (2,477) (849) (1,217) Adjustments: Inventory movement and adjustments(1) (883) (694) 64 (2,278) (2,794) (1,334) ----------------------------------------------- Cash costs(2) 6,482 8,554 14,637 8,905 8,507 10,529 Cost of sales including depletion, depreciation and amortization per gold ounce sold 1,046 1,125 1,064 1,494 1,342 1,079 Cash cost per gold ounce produced(2) 815 869 964 888 986 807 Gold ounces produced during the period (oz.) 7,953 9,844 15,184 10,028 8,628 13,058 Gold ounces sold during the period (oz.) 8,126 10,122 15,301 9,146 9,052 12,654

Notes: (1) Inventory movement and adjustment represent the difference between the costs of production (which are based on ounces produced) and the cost of sales (which is based on ounces sold). The timing difference between the units sold and the costs of those units requires an adjustment to reflect the nature of the underlying metric. (2) A non-GAAP financial measure. (3) RDM was acquired during Q2 2016, therefore Q4 2015 and Q1 2016 are not applicable

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted EBITDA" because it believes it provides investors with useful information to evaluate its performance and understand its ability to service and/or incur indebtedness.

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss, before income tax recovery (expense), depletion, depreciation and amortization, impairment and reversals of mining properties, interest expense, share-based compensation, and non-recurring provisions and other adjustments.

The term "Adjusted EBITDA" has no standard meaning and therefore, the Company's definitions are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of operating costs, operating profit or cash flows presented under IFRS.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(Based on Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements unless otherwise noted)

For the three months ended For the nine months September 30, ended September 30, (In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net (loss)/earnings (10,003) (15,534) (14,987) 5,255 Adjustments: Income tax expense/(recovery) 1,229 7,064 (5,458) (15,058) Depletion, depreciation and amortization 10,442 13,936 35,348 40,494 Foreign exchange loss 2,563 4,171 2,558 7,188 Bank, financing fees, interest expense and other 1,734 1,653 3,647 2,196 Stock based compensation 1,888 1,742 5,632 5,226 Unrealized loss on foreign exchange hedges 1,800 - 2,328 - --------------------------------------- Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,653 $ 13,032 $ 29,068 $ 45,301 =======================================

Adjusted Earnings or Loss

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure "Adjusted earnings or loss" because it believes this measure provides useful information to investors to evaluate the Company's performance by excluding certain cash and non-cash charges. The presentation of Adjusted earnings or loss is not meant to be a substitute for net earnings or loss or net earnings or loss per share presented in accordance with IFRS, but rather should be evaluated in conjunction with such IFRS measures. Adjusted earnings or loss is calculated as net earnings excluding (a) stock based compensation, (b) unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses related to revaluation of deferred income tax asset and liability on non-monetary items, (c) unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses related to other items, (d) impairment losses and reversals, (e) deferred income tax expense (recovery) on the translation of foreign currency inter corporate debt, (f) periodic tax adjustments to historical deferred income tax balances relating to changes in enacted tax rates and (g) non-cash provisions and any other non-recurring adjustments. Non-recurring adjustments from unusual events or circumstances are reviewed from time to time based on materiality and the nature of the event or circumstance. Earnings adjustments for the comparative period reflect continuing operations.

The terms "Adjusted earnings or loss" has no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore the Company's definitions are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For more information, see the Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and the related notes.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings or Loss

(Based on Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements unless otherwise noted)

For the three For the nine months months ended ended September 30, September 30, (In thousands of U.S. dollars) 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings $(10,003) $(15,534) $(14,987) $ 5,256 Adjustments: Foreign exchange loss 2,563 4,171 2,558 7,188 Unrealized loss on foreign exchange hedges 1,800 - 2,328 - Provisions on indirect tax credits 1,672 1,117 555 5,452 (Gain)/loss on sale of indirect tax credits (4,365) 890 (4,376) 657 Business transaction costs - 618 848 4,481 Stock based compensation 1,888 1,742 5,632 5,226 Non-cash tax effect on unrealized foreign exchange losses/(gains) (1,587) 1,120 (4,849) (28,161) Tax impact of adjustments 37 (1,441) 119 (4,931) Other 1,243 631 4,353 1,695 --------------------------------------- Adjusted (loss)/earnings $ (6,752) $ (6,686) $ (7,819) $ (3,137) =======================================

Realized Price

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure "realized price" on a per ounce of gold sold basis because it believes this measure provides investors and analysts with a more accurate measure with which to compare to market gold prices and to assess the Company's gold sales performance. Management believes that this measure provides a more accurate reflection of past performance and is a better indicator of expected performance in future periods. Realized price excludes the impact of the mining royalty on revenue from mining operations. The term "realized price" has no standard meaning and therefore, the Company's definitions are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with IFRS and is not necessarily indicative of revenue from mining operations, operating profit or cash flows presented under IFRS.

Reconciliation of Revenue from Mining Operations to Realized Price per Gold Ounce Sold

(Based on Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements unless otherwise noted)

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except For the three For the nine price per ounce in dollars and ounces months ended months ended sold) September 30, September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue from mining operations $ 54,126 $ 60,559 $166,478 $172,846 Brazilian mining royalty (CFEM) 535 604 1,652 1,730 ----------------------------------- Revenue from mining operations excluding CFEM 54,661 61,163 168,130 174,576 Gold ounces sold during the period (oz.) 43,228 46,808 135,534 140,403 Realized price per gold ounce sold ($/oz.) $ 1,264 $ 1,307 $ 1,241 $ 1,243

BRIO GOLD INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (In thousands of United States Dollars, except share and per share amounts), (unaudited) 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenue from mining operations $ 54,126 $ 60,559 $ 166,478 $ 172,846 Cost of sales excluding depletion, depreciation and amortization (39,685) (39,073) (117,108) (100,048) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross margin excluding depletion, depreciation and amortization 14,441 21,486 49,370 72,798 Depletion, depreciation and amortization (10,442) (13,936) (35,348) (40,494) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Mine operating earnings 3,999 7,550 14,022 32,304 Expenses General and administrative (5,470) (5,509) (17,041) (16,426) Other operating expense (53) (3,859) (4,651) (14,123) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating (loss)/earnings (1,524) (1,818) (7,670) 1,755 Foreign exchange loss (2,563) (4,171) (2,558) (7,188) Unrealized foreign exchange hedges loss (1,800) - (2,328) - Finance expense (2,887) (2,481) (7,889) (4,370) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Loss before income taxes (8,774) (8,470) (20,445) (9,803) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income tax (expense)/recovery (1,229) (7,064) 5,458 15,058 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net (loss)/earnings (10,003) (15,534) (14,987) 5,255 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive (loss)/income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Change in fair value of hedging instruments, net of tax 9,894 - 12,753 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive (loss)/income $ (109) $ (15,534) $ (2,234) $ 5,255 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net (loss)/earnings per share Net (loss)/earnings per share (basic) $ (0.09) $ (0.63) $ (0.13) $ 0.22 Net (loss)/earnings per share (diluted) $ (0.09) $ (0.63) $ (0.13) $ 0.21 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 112,527,429 24,467,689 112,527,429 23,824,918 Diluted 112,527,429 24,467,689 112,527,429 25,341,058 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

BRIO GOLD INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM BALANCE SHEETS As at As at September 30, December 31, 2016 2017 (In thousands of United States Dollars) (unaudited) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Assets Current assets: Cash $ 9,698 $ 7,014 Trade and other receivables 8,587 154 Inventories 39,675 29,620 Derivative related assets 14,926 1,328 Other current assets 17,027 12,777 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 89,913 50,893 Non-current assets: Property, plant and equipment 495,566 481,746 Non-current derivative related assets 1,540 - Deferred tax assets 10,125 6,167 Other non-current assets 9,695 2,893 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets $ 606,839 $ 541,699 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Liabilities Current liabilities: Trade and other payables $ 45,945 $ 56,066 Income taxes payable 6,165 2,998 Short-term debt 1,503 - Other financial liabilities 1,892 1,414 Other provisions and liabilities 3,964 5,243 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59,469 65,721 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debt 60,166 - Decommissioning, restoration and similar liabilities 41,315 36,871 Deferred income tax liabilities 10,816 11,413 Other non-current provisions and liabilities 8,882 4,902 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 180,648 118,907 Equity Share capital 427,858 427,858 Reserves 89,062 70,675 Deficit (90,729) (75,741) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 426,191 422,792 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity and liabilities $ 606,839 $ 541,699 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

BRIO GOLD INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three For the nine months months ended ended September 30, September 30, ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (In thousands of United States Dollars), (unaudited) 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating activities Loss before income tax expense $ (8,774) $ (8,470) $(20,445) $ (9,803) Adjustments to reconcile loss before income taxes to operating cash flows: Depletion, depreciation and amortization 10,442 13,936 35,348 40,494 Foreign exchange loss 2,563 4,171 2,558 7,188 Unrealized foreign exchange hedges loss 1,800 - 2,328 - Finance expense 2,887 2,481 7,889 4,370 Other non-cash operating expenses (Note 17b) 2,242 4,380 4,225 12,256 Decommissioning, restoration and similar liabilities paid (258) (790) (1,199) (1,441) Income taxes paid - (202) (88) (2,618) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows from operating activities before net change in working capital $ 10,902 $ 15,506 $ 30,616 $ 50,446 Net change in working capital (4,332) (1,508) (30,290) (11,586) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows from operating activities $ 6,570 $ 13,998 $ 326 $ 38,860 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investing activities Property, plant and equipment expenditures (21,370) (16,224) (55,915) (40,350) Acquisition of Mineracão Riacho dos Machados Ltda - - - (50,225) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows used in investing activities $(21,370) $(16,224) $(55,915) $(90,575) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financing activities Proceeds from debt $ 14,003 $ - $ 64,003 $ - Related party financing - - - 51,361 Cost of debt (293) - (3,442) - Interest and other finance expenses paid (836) - (1,643) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flows from financing activities $ 12,874 $ - $ 58,918 $ 51,361 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Effect of foreign exchange on cash 112 162 (645) 919 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (Decrease)/increase in cash $ (1,814) $ (2,064) $ 2,684 $ 565 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash, beginning of period $ 11,512 $ 6,595 $ 7,014 $ 3,966 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash, end of period $ 9,698 $ 4,531 $ 9,698 $ 4,531 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

