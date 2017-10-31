

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Terex Corp. (TEX) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $45.0 million, or $0.50 per share. This was up from $19.0 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $1.11 billion. This was up from $1.06 billion last year.



Terex Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $45.0 Mln. vs. $19.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 136.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.50 vs. $0.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 194.1% -Revenue (Q3): $1.11 Bln vs. $1.06 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.20 to $1.30



