

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv Inc. (FISV) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $273 million, or $1.27 per share. This was up from $253 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $1.40 billion. This was up from $1.38 billion last year.



Fiserv Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $273 Mln. vs. $253 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.9% -EPS (Q3): $1.27 vs. $1.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q3): $1.40 Bln vs. $1.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.05 to $5.12



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX