

TEL AVIV (dpa-AFX) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $215.30 million, or $1.30 per share. This was higher than $193.51 million, or $1.13 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $454.63 million. This was up from $427.57 million last year.



Check Point Software Technologies Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $215.30 Mln. vs. $193.51 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.3% -EPS (Q3): $1.30 vs. $1.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.24 -Revenue (Q3): $454.63 Mln vs. $427.57 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.3%



