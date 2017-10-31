According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global renewable propulsion for marine vessels marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Renewable Propulsion for Marine Vessels Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global renewable propulsion for marine vessels market into three major technology segments. They are:

Steam and gas turbine

Natural gas

Wind and solar

Global steam and gas turbine propulsion for marine vessels market

The combined gas and steam turbine (COGAS) propulsion system is one of the most efficient alternative power-driven propulsion systems for naval and commercial ships, which offers significant advantages over steam and diesel propulsion. The system allows faster movement of ships, and fuel efficiency is balanced with the steam propulsion system. In addition, its power output is higher than other non-renewable fuels.

According to Moutushi Saha, a lead analyst at Technavio for defense research, "COGAS systems maximize the operational efficiency when combined with other propulsion systems, such as diesel engines. Though the market for future ship propulsion systems is shifting toward all-electric concepts, gas turbines will remain the reliable source to produce electricity."

Global natural gas marine propulsion systems for marine vessels market

As the maritime industry aims to shift away from diesel and petroleum fuel, natural gas projects will emerge as a viable option in multiple sectors, including shipping. Various experiments have been conducted in the last 15 years, which have proved the viability of LNG-powered marine vessels and its potential to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions. As the availability of large domestic shale reserves in the US has reduced the LNG prices to lesser than that of diesel, the adoption of LNG is expected to yield a reduction in operational expenses as well.

"The shipping sector favors the use of LNG owing to its low carbon emissions, and a suitable network is rapidly evolving on established transport routes to support the development of such renewable propulsion infrastructure. In addition to natural gas, liquid biomethane can also be used as a transport fuel," says Moutushi.

Global wind and solar energy propulsion systems for marine vessels market

With the accelerating demand for eco-efficient ships, manufacturers are focusing on developing propulsion systems that can use alternative fuels. In 2015, a Norwegian engineer came up with a new cargo ship, Vindskip, which is powered by wind and natural gas. It features software that controls the use of alternative fuels in the propulsion system and ensures an optimum use of wind energy.

The photovoltaic cells setup on board ships capture and store solar power and enable a long durability for the sailplanes. Tests conducted on a 150 miles four-day summer journey, which resulted in the consumption of 106 kWh of electric energy, showed that 4% of the total energy was supplied by the solar panel. Similarly, in 2016, approximately three million solar panels and 3.87 million wind turbines were installed on the decks of several ships to capture and store energy.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Deltamarin

Eco Marine Power (EMP)

Eniram (Wärtsilä)

Norsepower

Smart Green Shipping Alliance (SGSA)

