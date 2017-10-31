

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aqua America Inc. (WTR) announced earnings for its third quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $76.23 million, or $0.43 per share. This was higher than $73.17 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $215.01 million. This was down from $226.59 million last year.



Aqua America Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $76.23 Mln. vs. $73.17 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.43 vs. $0.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q3): $215.01 Mln vs. $226.59 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.1%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.34 to $1.39



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX