Claromentis Releases New Drag & Drop and Design Applications in Latest Major Software Update

BRIGHTON, England, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Leadingdigital workplace provider Claromentishas released the latest major version of their software, Claromentis 8.2, which includes groundbreaking new functionality for a highly customisable system.

Claromentis8.2 includes the fully featured Pages and Design applications, which provideusers with a complete suite of tools to build their own personalised digital workplace.

PagesApplication

8.2 sees the complete launch of Pages, a comprehensive drag and drop application that allows users to build multiple intranet pages and team sites. The release of Pages sees Claromentismove closer towards their ethos of "customisation over configuration," giving users total control of their digital workplace.

Pages comes ready with over 35 intranet components that users can customiseto suit their business goals, from increased collaboration to targeted content distribution.

Design Application

Claromentislaunch the new and improved Design application in 8.2, which provides an all-inclusive toolkit for creating bespoke intranet designs in a few clicks. The Design application comes with hundreds of colour and styling options, including customisable colourpalettes, the ability to upload favicons, logos and backgrounds, and user-created CSS.

The Design application allows users to create multiple intranet themes, perfect for companies who have several brand identities or global offices. In combination with the Pagesapplication, the Design application provides companies with a powerful tool for building multiple bespoke intranet solutions for their teams within the same integrated digital workplace.

AboutClaromentis

Founded in 1998 with headquarters in the UK,Claromentishave over 18 years ofintranetand digital workplace experience under their belts. With over 600,000 users worldwide,Claromentisprovide integrated digital workplace software to global customers of all scopes and sizes, such as Virgin Care, NHS, Central Bank of The Bahamas, Serious Fun Children's Network, andTomy.

