

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company now expects earnings per share to be approximately $3.63. The company currently estimates a share count of 313 million for purposes of calculating fiscal year 2018 earnings per share. Previously, the company projected earnings per share to be approximately $3.57.



Electronic Arts continues to expect net revenue to be approximately $5.075 billion. Net bookings is expected to be approximately $5.150 billion.



For fiscal 2018, the company expects operating cash flow, reflecting the recently adopted accounting standard related to stock-based compensation, to be approximately $1.600 billion.



