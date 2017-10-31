

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Terex Corp. (TEX) increased its full year adjusted EPS guidance to $1.20 to $1.30. Previously, the company projected full year adjusted EPS in the range of $1.05 to $1.15.



Income from continuing operations, as adjusted, for the third quarter of 2017 was $45.0 million, or $0.50 per share compared to income from continuing operations, as adjusted, of $19.0 million or $0.17 per share in the third quarter of 2016.



John Garrison, Terex CEO, stated: 'Our third quarter financial results demonstrate the accelerating momentum across Terex. All three segments increased sales, improved operating margin and grew backlog. Aerial Work Platforms grew in North America and Europe, and expanded its operating margin. Cranes continued to be profitable in the third quarter, realizing benefits from its restructuring program. Materials Processing (MP) continued its excellent performance, growing sales and operating margin for the fourth consecutive quarter.'



