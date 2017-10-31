

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) announced, for 2017, the company now expects net sales of approximately $4.1 billion, revised from previous guidance range of $4.1 billion - $4.3 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in a range of $450 million - $470 million, compared to prior outlook range of $440 million - $480 million.



Quad/Graphics' next quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share will be payable on December 1, 2017, to shareholders of record as of November 20, 2017.



