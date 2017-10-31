

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its profit totaled $9.37 million, or $0.53 per share. This was down from $19.85 million, or $1.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 35.1% to $104.82 million. This was down from $161.43 million last year.



Sturm Ruger & Co Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $9.37 Mln. vs. $19.85 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -52.8% -EPS (Q3): $0.53 vs. $1.03 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -48.5% -Revenue (Q3): $104.82 Mln vs. $161.43 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -35.1%



