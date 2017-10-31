

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United States Steel Corp. (X) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $161 million, or $0.92 per share. This was up from $65 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.71 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.8% to $3.25 billion. This was up from $2.69 billion last year.



United States Steel Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $161 Mln. vs. $65 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 147.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.92 vs. $0.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 130.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.71 -Revenue (Q3): $3.25 Bln vs. $2.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70



