PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

GOGO Coach Hire London Brings New Bus Reservation Technology to London and the U.K.

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Coach Hire London, a new branch of U.S.-based GOGO Charters, now offers coach hire reservation services to London and the U.K., partnering with hundreds of local bus companies. The company brings technology to the marketplace that aggregates real-time vehicle availability, allowing reservation specialists to coordinate large-scale group transportation for businesses, schools, and government organizations 24 hours a day.

GOGO Charters is a nationwide motor coach service with access to thousands of charter buses.

"Having round-the-clock access to every coach's location and availability means we can provide an immediate quote for any trip," explains Armir Harris, CEO of GOGO Charters. "We help match groups with fast transport options and pair them with local, experienced drivers who are familiar with the area. Passengers can travel confidently knowing they will arrive to their destination efficiently and safely."

Shofur, the parent company of GOGO Coach Hires, was recently named the #21 fastest-growing company in the U.S. by Inc Magazine.

Website:

http://gogocharters.co.uk/london-coach-hire

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/594412/GOGO_Logo_Square.jpg


© 2017 PR Newswire