VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") has extended the maturity dates of its two committed revolving credit facilities and made certain non-material amendments to the facilities. The maturity date of the US$3.0 billion facility (undrawn at September 30, 2017) has been extended from July 2020 to October 2022 and the maturity date of the US$1.2 billion facility (US$810 million drawn for letters of credit at September 30, 2017) has been extended from June 2019 to October 2020. Our obligations under these agreements are guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by certain Teck subsidiaries.

