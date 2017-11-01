Extended Stay: Quest Apartment Hotels Unveils Ambitious UK Expansion Plans

LONDON, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Quest Apartment Hotels, Australasia's largest and fastest growing apartment hotel operator, has marked the start of its ambitious UK expansion plans, announcing it has signed its first site in Liverpool's city centre with a £10m investment.

Established by entrepreneur Paul Constantinou nearly 30 years ago in Melbourne, the 160 strong Quest Apartment Hotels portfolio has made its name by offering a 'home away from home' to extended stay business travellers in key cities, regional towns and suburban locations across Australia, New Zealand and Fiji. With 27 properties currently in the pipeline and 12 under construction in its home markets - the brand plans to apply its successful model to open ten properties across the country in the next five years.

Quest Liverpool City Centre will open in 2019 and is located on Church Street along one of the city's biggest retail strips and adjacent to the landmark Liverpool ONE complex. The building itself is a 1980s commercial office building with retail on the ground and first floors. Quest will convert the existing vacant office space on levels two, three and four and construct additional levels five and six, creating 100 serviced apartments, reception, conference room, gym and back-of-house facilities.

The announcement comes on the back of new figures from the Association of Serviced Apartment Providers (ASAP) and hotel global benchmarking company STR which shows health and expansion in the sector this year.

Andrew Weisz, Director of UK Development at Quest said: "Hospitality brands have a huge role to play in opening up City Centre locations for business again, but against a backdrop of economic uncertainty - it is clear that businesses want to spend travel budgets wisely. We've immersed ourselves in the UK market in recent months and can see the potential for the aggressive expansion of both our brand and the apartment hotel industry here."

Encouraged by the government's Northern Powerhouse strategy, the brand has chosen Liverpool as the home of its first property outside Australasia.

Michael Ward, British Consul-General and Director General, UK Department for International Trade, Australia and New Zealand said: "We're delighted to have been working with Quest on their UK expansion plans. In the past 12 months alone, DIT has assisted over 100 Australian businesses expand to the UK - more than ever before - an indication of both the ongoing strength of the UK economy and the high level of interest in the UK market from innovative Australasian companies."

About Quest

Quest is the largest and fastest growing apartment hotel operator in Australasia with 160 properties located across Australia, New Zealand and Fiji.

Established in Melbourne, Australia in 1988, the growth of Quest has been achieved through its commitment to meeting the accommodation needs of the extended stay business traveller.

Quest properties are managed by franchisees who follow a proven and successful franchise model.

In July 2017, Quest Apartment hotels announced an extension of its partnership with one of the world's leading serviced residence networks, following an increased investment of 60% in the Quest business by Singapore-based The Ascott Limited (Ascott).

For more information on Quest Apartment Hotels, go to www.questapartments.co.uk