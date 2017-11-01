Net Asset Value of $31.49 per unit as of September 30, 2017--

AP Alternative Assets, L.P. ("AAA", Euronext Amsterdam: AAA) today released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017. AAA invests its capital through, and is the sole limited partner of, AAA Investments, L.P., which is referred to as the "Investment Partnership."

Highlights

Net asset value at September 30, 2017 was $2,403.8 million, or $31.49 per unit, reflecting a net increase in net assets of approximately $203.3 million, or $2.66 per common unit during the three months ended September 30, 2017. The increase in net asset value for AAA was due to an increase in the fair value of the investment in Athene.

Net Asset Value for AAA

At September 30, 2017, AAA had net assets of $2,403.8 million, including its share of the net assets of the Investment Partnership, as follows:

(in millions, except per unit amounts) Net Asset Value

as of September

30, 2017 Gross Asset Value: Cash 0.1 Investment in Athene 2,585.6 Other(1) (181.9) Net Asset Value 2,403.8 Net Asset Value per Unit 31.49 Net Common Units Outstanding 76,328,950

____________________________

(1) Includes Other Assets and Liabilities and General Partner Interest. General Partner interest is primarily comprised of unrealized carry receivable of $187.1 million at September 30, 2017.

Financial Report

AAA's interim financial report, which includes its unaudited financial statements and the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Investment Partnership, is available on its website at www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

Additional Information

A presentation will be available on the company's website at http://www.apolloalternativeassets.com/ReportsAndFilings/AdditionalDocuments.aspx in connection with this press release.

About AAA

AAA was established by Apollo Global Management, LLC and its subsidiaries ("Apollo") and is a closed-end limited partnership established under the laws of Guernsey. Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with 27 years of experience investing across the capital structure of leveraged companies. AAA is managed by Apollo Alternative Assets, L.P. For more information about AAA, please visit www.apolloalternativeassets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and circumstances. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from the historical experience and expressed or implied expectations of AAA. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and AAA does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Financial Schedules Follow

Financial Schedule I

AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 NET INVESTMENT LOSS (ALLOCATED

FROM AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.) Investment expenses (1,101) (1,623) (3,090) (4,009) EXPENSES General and administrative expenses (462) (489) (1,196) (1,273) NET INVESTMENT LOSS (1,563) (2,112) (4,286) (5,282) REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS

FROM INVESTMENTS (ALLOCATED FROM AAA

INVESTMENTS, L.P.) Net realized gains from sales/dispositions on

investments 846,543 Net increase (decrease) in unrealized appreciation

of investment 204,826 86,120 (384,707) 256,012 NET GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS 204,826 86,120 461,836 256,012 NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS

RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS 203,263 84,008 457,550 250,730

Financial Schedule II

AP ALTERNATIVE ASSETS, L.P.

STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands, except per unit amounts) As of September 30,

2017

(unaudited) As of December 31,

2016 ASSETS Investment in AAA Investments, L.P. 2,406,607 3,100,641 Other assets 308 202 TOTAL ASSETS 2,406,915 3,100,843 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 513 439 Due to affiliates 2,576 2,828 TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,089 3,267 NET ASSETS 2,403,826 3,097,576 NET ASSETS CONSIST OF: Partners' capital contribution (76,328,950 net common units

outstanding at September 30, 2017 and December 31,

2016) 1,621,541 1,621,541 Partners' capital distributions (1,694,261 (542,961) Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations 2,476,546 2,018,996 NET ASSETS 2,403,826 3,097,576 Net asset value per common unit 31.49 40.58 Market price per common unit 31.50 39.40

Financial Schedule III

AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2017 2016 2017 2016 EXPENSES: Management fees (842) (842) (2,527) (2,527) General and administrative expenses (259) (781) (564) (1,483) NET INVESTMENT LOSS (1,101) (1,623) (3,091) (4,010) REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS

FROM INVESTMENTS: Net realized gains from

sales/dispositions on investments 847,005 Net increase (decrease) in unrealized

appreciation on investments 225,222 94,743 (338,032) 281,646 NET GAIN FROM INVESTMENTS 225,222 94,743 508,973 281,646 NET INCREASE IN NET ASSETS

RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS 224,121 93,120 505,882 277,636

Financial Schedule IV

AAA INVESTMENTS, L.P.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

(in thousands) As of

September 30,

2017

(unaudited) As of December

31, 2016 ASSETS Investments: Investment in Opportunistic Investment at fair value(1)

(cost of $783,961 and $1,178,689 at September 30, 2017 and

December 31, 2016, respectively) 2,585,587 3,318,347 Cash and cash equivalents 124 2,174 Other assets 11,257 13,677 Due from affiliates 2,576 2,828 TOTAL ASSETS 2,599,544 3,337,026 LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 339 374 Due to affiliates 179 295 Loan payable due to affiliates 4,000 4,000 TOTAL LIABILITIES 4,518 4,669 NET ASSETS 2,595,026 3,332,357 NET ASSETS CONSIST OF: Partners' capital(2) (236,450) 1,006,763 Accumulated increase in net assets resulting from operations 2,831,476 2,325,594 NET ASSETS 2,595,026 3,332,357 (1) Investment in Opportunistic Investment at fair value represents 49.6 million and 74.6 million shares of Athene

Holding at $52.12 and $44.49 per Athene share at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, respectively (2) Partners' capital balance reflects contributions less life-to-date partners' capital distributions.

