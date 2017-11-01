Video Encoder Market Growth Steady at 4.26% CAGR to 2023 Led by Broadcast Application

PUNE, India, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The video encoder market size will reach $2.19 billion by 2023 from $1.70 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 4.26% during (2017-2023) driven by the ease of connecting analog cameras to the network, the use of cloud services to store a large amount of data and the adoption of high-efficiency video coding (HEVC) standard for video encoding according to RnRMarketResearch.

The major key players operating in the video encoder market include Harmonic Inc. (US), Telairity, Inc. (US), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Co., Ltd (China), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Haivision Systems Inc. (US) & (Canada), Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China), ARRIS International plc (US), Bosch Security Systems GmbH (Germany), ATEME SA. (France), Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd. (Canada), The Vitec Group plc (UK), and Delta Digital Video (US).

The video encoder market in RoW is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The Middle East, Africa, and South America are some of the major countries driving the growth of the video encoder market in RoW. The video encoder market in RoW is expected to grow significantly because of various factors; government initiatives to implement surveillance cameras in applications such as infrastructure, commercial, and industrial as well as the adoption of encoders by the broadcasters to deliver superior video quality to the subscribers.

The broadcast application held the largest share of the video encoder market in 2016 followed by surveillance. The need to stream videos over the Internet without interruption is continuously increasing. One of the major reasons behind the use of video encoders in the broadcast application is the increasing demand for ultra-high definition (UHD) or 4K videos to transmit content over a small bandwidth. Video encoders are also used in surveillance application as it allows an existing analog CCTV system to be integrated with a network camera system. The verticals covered under surveillance application include retail, transportation, commercial, residential, institutional, and military and defense.

The single channel devices to lead the video encoder market in the coming years. North America was the leading market for video encoders in 2016. North America has been one of the largest markets for broadcast and surveillance equipment. A detailed competitive landscape has been provided that includes key players, revenue of key players, and strategic developments, among others. Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for markets based on the number of channels, type, application, and geography have been conducted to give an overall view of the market.

The video encoder market study discusses key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market. The report gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW (comprising South America, the Middle East, and Africa). In this report, various segments such as the number of channels, type, application and geography of the video encoder market have been covered.

Breakdown of the profile of the primary participants:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 24%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 45%

By Designation: C-Level Executives - 44%, Directors - 19%, and Managers - 37%

By Region: North America - 38%, APAC - 28%, Europe - 26%, and RoW - 8%

Another research titled Video Surveillance Market Global Forecast to 2022 says, the video surveillance market was valued at $30.37 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach $75.64 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 15.4% between 2017 and 2022. Based on system, the IP video surveillance systems segment expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Based on vertical, the commercial segment is expected to lead the video surveillance market between 2017 and 2022. Video surveillance market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Companies such as Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Bosch Security Systems Inc. (U.S.), Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (China), FLIR Systems Inc. (U.S.), Honeywell Security Group (U.S.), Avigilon Corporation (Canada), Pelco by Schneider Electric (U.S.), Panasonic System Networks Co., Ltd. (Japan), Hanwha Techwin Co., Ltd. (Samsung Techwin Co., Ltd.) (South Korea), NICE System Ltd. (Israel), Infinova Corporation (U.S.) have been profiled in this 207 pages research report

