KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Perspective Strategies, an award winning, full-fledged strategic communications and issues management firm with services in public affairs, brand communications and stakeholder engagement recently made head waves in the Malaysian public relations scene following their acceptance into the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN). Currently, Perspective Strategies is the first and only Malaysian public relations agency that is part of this global network of independent firms.

Perspective Strategies' induction into the global network was held in conjunction with PRGN's 25th anniversary, which also saw the acceptance of two new members from Central and South America. PRGN's membership now spans across six continents, covering more than 40 countries with 51 agency partners.

On Perspective Strategies' acceptance into PRGN, Founder and Managing Director, Andy See said, "Our induction into PRGN opens up new growth opportunities for the firm in terms of its business, people and knowledge-sharing."

"Furthermore, PRGN has identified Asia as its next growth region and Malaysia could serve as its gateway particularly for the ASEAN and Asia-Pacific region. We are also confident that our membership into PRGN will provide our agency partners across the globe with new-found opportunities to make in-roads and build meaningful relationships with Malaysian companies and consumers," he added.

Founded in 2006, Perspective Strategies is a full-fledged strategic communications and issue management firm that delivers the full range of communications and public relations services including communications strategy development, issues management, corporate reputation and brand communications. Recent industry accolades include the coveted Campaign of the Year Award and four Gold Awards for Product Brand Development, Corporate Branding, Employee Communications and Public Affairs at the Malaysia PR Awards.

"We see real enthusiasm from PR firms around the world in joining the community of agencies that comprise PRGN," said Christina Rytter, current President of PRGN and Managing Director / Founder of Copenhagen, Denmark-based Scandinavian Communications. "These individuals and their teams are true leaders in their respective markets and countries -- smart, forward-looking and highly-integrated in how they approach our field today. Their interest, and the continued growth of our network, demonstrates the health and vitality not just of PRGN, but also the independent PR agency market worldwide."

Each PRGN member agency is an independent, owner-operated public relations and marketing communications firm that shares expertise and resources, while providing broad-based comprehensive communications strategies to a diverse array of clients. PRGN agencies provide worldwide coverage for businesses looking for either in-market / on the ground expertise or a more cohesive and accountable multi-market / multi-country solution. PRGN agencies also offer decades of industry expertise across nearly all major business and sector verticals.

Rytter added that the growth of PRGN also "is a testament to the depth of knowledge sharing, business opportunity and personal relationships cultivated across our network."

PRGN was founded in 1992 by a small group of independent public relations agency owners looking to network and partner with other independent firms. The Phoenix Network (PRGN's original name) quickly expanded into new markets throughout the 1990s. As the network celebrated 10 years, the group elected to expand into international markets and updated its name in 2002 to the Public Relations Global Network. PRGN has steadily grown both globally and in the scope of capabilities offered since that time.

About Perspective Strategies Sdn. Bhd.

Perspective Strategies is a full-fledged strategic communications and issue management firm with services in public affairs, brand communications and stakeholder engagement. The firm's expertise is built on years of experience of working in a comprehensive range of industries and businesses. Perspective's team has strong credentials in corporate reputation, investor relations, brand and marketing communications as well as communications capabilities building for clients. Clients include key government agencies, public listed companies and multinational brands such as the East Coast Economic Region Development Council, the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, PETRONAS, Nippon Paint Malaysia and Durex.

About Public Relations Global Network (PRGN)

Clients across six continents depend on the combined resources of the Public Relations Global Network (PRGN) to deliver targeted public relations campaigns in markets around the world. With revenues of more than $101 million (US), PRGN is one of the world's largest international public relations networks. PRGN harnesses the resources of more than 50 independent public relations firms and 900-plus communications professionals to connect international companies and organizations with individual and culturally diverse markets globally. Visit PRGN online at www.prgn.com, on twitter at @PRGN and on Instagram at @PublicRelationsGlobalNetwork.

For media enquiries, please contact:



Kristine Yap, Ms

Email: Email Contact

Tel. No: +60 17-333 3637



Choo Yao Chang, Mr

Email: Email Contact

Tel. No: +60 16-658 0732



