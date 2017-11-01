Opportunities to network and build business at the combined exhibition - Vietwater and RE & EE Vietnam 2017

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- One week to go and the Vietnam's leading international water supply, sanitation, water resources and purification event, VIETWATER, and Vietnam's leading renewable energy and energy efficiency exhibition, RE & EE Vietnam, organised by UBM Asia, will take place at SECC, Ho Chi Minh City from 8 to 10 November this year.

The combined exhibition has attracted over 480 exhibiting companies from 38 countries and regions, as well as 14 international pavilions including Australia, Belgium, mainland China, the EU, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Japan, Korea, SME Tokyo, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the UK.

A wide array of cutting-edge technologies, solutions, products and equipment in all subdivisions of the water and renewable energy industry will be showcased at this business platform, giving great opportunities to connect and find solutions for managing, operating and controlling water and energy projects.

Apart from the exhibition, some insightful sessions will be presented at the technical seminars and the two conferences with the themes "Towards Sustainable Water Development - International Experience" and "Toward Developing Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Projects in Vietnam", covering all aspects of the water and energy industry from regulations, project managing, new solutions and technologies by local and international experts.

Special this year at the combined exhibition is the workshop of Vietnam's Urban Day, with the theme "Vietnam-Urbanization towards sustainable development", gatheringprofessionals to share ideas about new policies, practices and action plans for up-coming projects.

So, mark the date! Come, visit and jointhe activities during the three days of the exhibition.

Here are some highlights during the three days.

1st Day, 8 November 2017 - Highlights

Opening Ceremony

Vietwater Technical Seminar

Workshop by Taiwan Trade Center

Vietnam's Urban Day Workshop

Vietnam Energy Forum: "Toward Developing Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Projects in Vietnam"

Workshop "transformation all around water - the Hungarian expertise"

Innovation Gallery

ND Day, 9 November 2017 - Highlights

International Conference "Towards Sustainable Water Development - International Experience"

Vietwater Technical Seminar

RE & EE Vietnam Technical Seminar

Australia - Vietnam Workshop on Innovation Technology and Entrepreneurship

Ericha Smart City Series: Water and Waste Management

Innovation Gallery

RD Day, 10 November 2017 - Highlights

Vietwater Technical Seminar

RE & EE Vietnam Technical Seminar

Vietnam - Australia workshop on water utility twinning

Innovation Gallery

Notes to Editors:

About UBM Asia (www.ubmasia.com)

With a track record spanning over 30 years and a strong global presence in 24 major cities across Asia and in the US, UBM Asia is the largest trade show organizer in the region, and the largest commercial organizer in China, India, Malaysia and Thailand. We provide you with a one-stop diversified global platform for high value business matching, quality market news and on line trading networks. Every year, we connect over 2,000,000 buyers and sellers from 150 countries and regions.