2017 "Essence E by Triumph" Launch Event Unveils Sophisticated, Distinguished Collections, Featuring Brand Ambassador Liv Tyler

SHANGHAI, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 30th of October, ESSENCE, the high-end brand of Triumph, a world-leading lingerie producer, holds a new product launch event at 55 South Urumqi Road Shanghai. The event includes a well-received opening spectacular. Liv Tyler, the global brand ambassador for ESSENCE,isat the event, where she participates in a conversation about women's fashion with China Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Wei Tian, and columnist and model Bonnie Chen.

The Triumph brand is committed to meeting the demand among today's young women for a quality lifestyle, by perfectly combining a romantic style, with elegant fabrics and Triumph's centennial craftsmanship. Every piece of ESSENCE lingerie is as finely crafted as a delicate work of art. The brand's innovative and diversified design elements meet the expectations of young women in their pursuit of fashion.

At the launch event, Liv shares her viewpoints on fashion in an 'In conversation with' live panel discussion with China Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Wei Tian and the columnist and model Bonnie Chen. They confirm ESSENCE's positioning as a high-end brand, and express their support for the brand.

The ESSENCE AW 2017 and SS 2018 collectionsare unveiled at the event, including the items that Liv wears in print advertisement photos. The collections feature flower patterns incorporating exquisite lace and fine embroidery, embodying the elegant and romantic characteristics of ESSENCE.

For the remainder of 2017, Triumph will extend its "Find The One For Every You" campaign, while ESSENCE will continue providing today's modern woman with lingerie that best fits their body, allowing them be the best they can be.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/593684/Liv_Tyler_at_collection.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/593686/Triumph_lingerie_show.jpg