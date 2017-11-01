

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - A federal court enjoined Philips North America LLC and two of the company's executives from distributing certain medical devices, including some of the company's external defibrillators, until the company takes remedial steps, the Department of Justice announced.



The U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts entered a consent decree of permanent injunction against Philips, headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, and two of the company's executives, Carla Kriwet and Ojas Buch.



Kriwet is the business group leader for the Patient Care and Monitoring Solutions (PCMS) business group within Philips. Mr. Buch is Vice President, Head of Quality and Regulatory for the PCMS business group. With limited exceptions, the consent decree permanently enjoins the defendants from distributing certain medical devices until remedial steps are undertaken.



