Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global display packaging market is highly competitive because of the presence of many large and small companies engaged in the display packaging market. Domestic and regional players have started providing customized display packaging solutions at competitive prices to compete with multinational companies. The competitive environment in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period with an increase in the innovation in packaging and product portfolio, coupled with an increase in the number of mergers and acquisitions undertaken by the vendors.

Vendors operating in the global display packaging market compete based on price, volume, production capacity, technological innovations, and product quality. In addition, vendors in the display packaging market are focusing on expanding their business by augmenting their geographical reach through M&A, besides launching new innovative products. For instance, in 2017, Sonoco Products Company acquired Clear Lam Packaging business for increasing its flexible packaging and thermoforming plastics operations.

"One of the major advantages of using display packaging is the increased brand recognition and increased the visibility of products kept on the shelves at the retail stores. An innovative printed display packaging enhances the visibility of the brand, and a high-quality display packaging increases the in-store retail experiences of the customers," says Sharan Raj, a lead packaging research analyst from Technavio.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

DS Smith

DS Smith designs and manufactures recycled packaging for consumer goods. It operates across 37 countries worldwide and employs around 25,700 people. In June 2017, the company acquired multi-material packaging solution provider DPF Groupe for developing display and packaging concepts. This will help the company in reducing the lead time to market, besides increasing the sales and reducing the cost for the customers.

International Paper

International Paper is one of the global leaders in the packaging and paper market with a wide operations network in North America, Russia, Asia, and North Africa. The company produces plastic lids and paper cups, printer and copier paper, envelopes, corrugated packaging, shipping containers, consumer packaging for cosmetics, home entertainment, and other retail market and food service packaging.

Mondi

Mondi is an international packaging and paper group. The company is integrated across the paper and packaging value chain; from managing forests and manufacturing pulp, paper, and compound plastics; to developing innovative consumer and industrial packaging solutions. Its major operations are in Russia, central Europe, North America, and South Africa.

Smurfit Kappa

Smurfit Kappa was founded in 2005, following the merger of the Jefferson Smurfit Group and Kappa Packaging, and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. The company manufactures and markets paper-based packaging products. It offers containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board, and bag-in-box.

Sonoco Products Company

Sonoco Products Company provides different kinds of consumer packaging, protective packaging, industrial products, and display and packaging services. The display and packaging segment includes products and services, such as custom packaging; retail packaging that includes thermoformed blisters, heat sealing equipment, and printed backer cards; primary package filling; fulfillment; supply chain management; and paperboard specialties.

