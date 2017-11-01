

IRVING (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality announced a settlement today with Exxon Mobil Corp. and ExxonMobil Oil Corp. that will eliminate thousands of tons of harmful air pollution from eight of Exxon's petrochemical manufacturing facilities in Texas and Louisiana. The settlement resolves allegations that ExxonMobil violated the Clean Air Act by failing to properly operate and monitor industrial flares at their petrochemical facilities, which resulted in excess emissions of harmful air pollution.



ExxonMobil will spend approximately $300 million to install and operate air pollution control and monitoring technology to reduce harmful air pollution from 26 industrial flares at five ExxonMobil facilities in Texas-located near Baytown, Beaumont, and Mont Belvieu-and three of the company's facilities in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



Once fully implemented, the pollution controls required by the settlement are estimated to reduce harmful air emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) by more than 7,000 tons per year. The settlement is also expected to reduce toxic air pollutants, including benzene, by more than 1,500 tons per year.



The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality is also a signatory of today's settlement, which resolves alleged violations of Louisiana law at ExxonMobil's three plants in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.



