

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher Wednesday on optimism about global economic growth after data showed that U.S. consumer confidence in October rose to its highest level in nearly 17 years and as China's Caixin manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index for October matched expectations.



meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is also likely to be in focus, with the central bank due to announce its latest monetary policy decision later in the day. While the Fed is expected to leave interest rates unchanged, investors will be looking for clues about the possibility of a rate hike in December.



Market reaction was muted to news about a terrorist attack in New York City after a pickup truck driver killed eight people and injured more than a dozen others by driving down a busy bike path in lower Manhattan.



The Australian market is advancing following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street and the surge in crude oil prices. Investors are also digesting mixed local corporate earnings results.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 41.50 points or 0.70 percent to 5,950.50, off a high of 5,952.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 40.80 points or 0.68 percent to 6,017.20, breaching the 6,000 mark for the first time since the global financial crisis.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton is advancing more than 1 percent, Rio Tinto is adding 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is rising more than 2 percent.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are higher in a range of 0.8 percent to 1.3 percent.



Gold miners are mixed after gold prices slid overnight. Newcrest Mining is adding 0.4 percent, while Evolution Mining is losing 1 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly higher after crude oil prices extended gains overnight. Woodside Petroleum is adding almost 1 percent and Santos is rising more than 1 percent.



Oil Search is buying oil blocks in Alaska for $400 million as it attempts to expand beyond Papua New Guinea. The company's shares are losing 2 percent.



Amcor reiterated its full-year profit outlook despite a challenging first quarter. However, the packaging giant's shares are losing almost 3 percent.



NIB Holdings has slightly raised its forecast for both underlying profit and statutory operating profit for the current financial year. The health insurer's shares are rising more than 3 percent.



Myer Holdings has dropped its sales targets after the department store chain reported a 2.8 percent decline in first-quarter sales. Its shares are losing more than 4 percent.



CSR's shares are declining more than 5 percent despite the building products supplier reporting a 3.7 percent increase in first-half profit.



CIMIC Group has reiterated its full-year profit outlook after recording a 20 percent increase in its third-quarter profit. The construction giant's shares are adding almost 1 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is lower against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday following the release of weaker than expected Chinese manufacturing data. The local unit was trading at US$0.7659, up from US$0.7680 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is surging, with the overnight gains on Wall Street and a weaker yen lifting investor sentiment. Investors also cheered upbeat corporate earnings results.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is rising 313.73 points or 1.43 percent to 22,325.34, off a high of 22,333.96 earlier.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding more than 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up almost 1 percent. In the oil space, Inpex is gaining more than 3 percent after crude oil prices extended gains overnight.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising almost 1 percent and Honda is adding more than 1 percent.



The major exporters are mostly higher on a weaker yen. Sony is gaining more than 10 percent after reporting strong second-quarter profit growth and raising its full-year guidance, while Panasonic is rising more than 4 percent, and Canon is adding almost 1 percent. Meanwhile, Mitsubishi Electric is losing almost 2 percent.



Among the market's best performers, Tokyo Electron is rising more than 9 percent, Screen Holdings is gaining 9 percent and Asahi Glass is up almost 8 percent.



On the flip side, NTN Corp. is losing more than 5 percent, NGK Insulators is down more than 4 percent, and Ricoh is lower by almost 3 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the upper 113 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Shanghai, Singapore, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are also higher, while New Zealand and Malaysia are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher, partly reflecting a positive reaction to the latest batch of corporate earnings news. Overall trading activity was relatively light, however, with traders looking ahead to key economic data and earnings news in the coming days.



The Nasdaq climbed 28.71 points or 0.4 percent to 6,727.67, while the Dow inched up 28.50 points or 0.1 percent to 23,377.24 and the S&P 500 crept up 2.43 points or 0.1 percent to 2,575.26.



The major European markets moved modestly higher on Tuesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index edged up by 0.2 percent, while the German markets were closed for a public holiday.



Crude oil futures continued to surge Tuesday, with London's Brent crude touching its highest in two years. U.S. WTI crude oil, meanwhile, added $0.23 to settle at $54.38 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest since February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX