Six FinTech Companies From Ireland Win Recognition on the RegTech 100 List

DUBLIN, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Six providers of innovative regulatory technology solutions are named on the RegTech 100 list of companies that every bank and financial institution should know about in 2018.

Ireland's RegTech sector has seen nearly €100m invested in more than 20 RegTech companies since 2012, according to research from FinTech Global, a specialist data and research firm.

Some of the most exciting Ireland-based companies in the RegTech 100 include:

AQMetrics , which provides startups, banks, insurance companies, SMEs and financial institutions with a reliable, cost-effective platform to combat risk management and regulatory compliance processes.

, which provides startups, banks, insurance companies, SMEs and financial institutions with a reliable, cost-effective platform to combat risk management and regulatory compliance processes. BlxLaw's RegBot, which is a virtual regulatory advisor that supports banks and financial entities with their compliance issues. The system can be integrated into business workflows to create automated, real-time determinations and detailed explanations on compliance issues.

which is a virtual regulatory advisor that supports banks and financial entities with their compliance issues. The system can be integrated into business workflows to create automated, real-time determinations and detailed explanations on compliance issues. Corlytics, which helps to reduce regulatory risk for financial institutions through the information mining of enforcement notices from all regulators. The company creates intelligence and predictive analytics to enable banks, regulators and advisors make informed decisions regarding risk exposure.

which helps to reduce regulatory risk for financial institutions through the information mining of enforcement notices from all regulators. The company creates intelligence and predictive analytics to enable banks, regulators and advisors make informed decisions regarding risk exposure. Fenergo, which offers solutions for client lifecycle management, AML/KYC and regulatory compliance and client data management. Its end-to-end solution transforms the way banks manage clients, from initial onboarding through to client data management, by compiling new and current client data, documentation and regulatory requirements.

which offers solutions for client lifecycle management, AML/KYC and regulatory compliance and client data management. Its end-to-end solution transforms the way banks manage clients, from initial onboarding through to client data management, by compiling new and current client data, documentation and regulatory requirements. GECKO Governance, which offers a blockchain solution for fund managers and banks to manage regulation and compliance requirements. The blockchain solution is uniquely positioned to offer clients efficient and cost-effective methods for fund data management in relation to AML/KYC, Operational Due Diligence (ODD), Fund Launch and On-Boarding.

Further information about the RegTech 100 companies and the Global RegTech Review is available from http://www.RegTech100.com