

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart (WMT) on Wednesday announced plans to offer more items and new brands at everyday low prices, and more ways to shop in stores and online for this Christmas holiday season.



The retailer also offers free two-day shipping every day on more than two million items without a membership fee on orders over $35.



The company plans to expand its product assortment in stores and online to offer more items than any other season, including new national brands and more exclusives than ever before.



The company also plans to make shopping in stores even more convenient and fun, with tens of thousands of product parties and even more Holiday Helpers.



Walmart.com has expanded its assortment, more than tripling the number of products available this year as compared to last holiday season. New products will become available in stores and online throughout November and December.



Steve Bratspies, chief merchandising officer, Walmart U.S., said, 'Serving customers is our everyday passion at Walmart, and during the holiday season we work even harder to deliver what our customers want most.to save time and money. We're leveraging our more than 4,700 stores and Walmart.com to deliver more assortment, exclusives, convenience and savings than ever before.'



