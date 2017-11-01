Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MOLOGEN AG / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports
and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-01 / 07:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MOLOGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 09, 2017 German:
http://www.mologen.com/de/investoren-presse/finanzberichte-und-praesentation
en/finanzberichte.html English:
http://www.mologen.com/en/investor-relations-press/publications/financial-re
ports.html
2017-11-01 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MOLOGEN AG
Fabeckstraße 30
14195 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mologen.com
End of News DGAP News Service
572359 2017-11-01
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 01, 2017 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)
