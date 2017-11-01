Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MOLOGEN AG / Preliminary

announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports

and quarterly/interim statements



2017-11-01 / 07:00

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group

AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MOLOGEN AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed:



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of

disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 09, 2017 German:

http://www.mologen.com/de/investoren-presse/finanzberichte-und-praesentation

en/finanzberichte.html English:

http://www.mologen.com/en/investor-relations-press/publications/financial-re

ports.html



2017-11-01 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: MOLOGEN AG

Fabeckstraße 30

14195 Berlin

Germany

Internet: www.mologen.com



End of News DGAP News Service



572359 2017-11-01



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 01, 2017 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)