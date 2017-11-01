

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google has launched a new video conferencing system with a camera, speaker-mic, and associated gear aiming to make it easier for companies to conduct and broadcast corporate business meetings.



The search giant's new video conferencing gear works with Google's Hangouts Meet video conferencing software. The system is said to be an upgraded version of equipment that Google introduced in 2014.



In the system, a touchscreen controller syncs with Google Calendar, helping people to more easily access scheduled meetings, while an Asus Chromebox works in sync to let offices coordinate meetings.



Google's new video conferencing gear costs $2,000 plus $250 annually.



In the gear, the 10.1-inch touchscreen controller lets one to schedule events on Google Calendar, to pin or mute team members, control the camera, and add people to a call. The user can connect the controller to a laptop through an HDMI cable and has a 1280 x 800 display.



Further, the speaker has a 360-degree pickup with four cardioid mics and a 250-square-foot range. In larger room meetings, up to five speaker-mics can be chained together with a wire.



The camera in the package has a wider-angle lens that can show more people in a conference room than a typical laptop camera.



Google designed the conferencing gear, but many of the items in the bundle are built by several hardware companies. Asus manufactured the Chromebox computer that powers the system, while camera is by Huddly, and the touchscreen is by display technology company Mimo.



Scott Johnston, a Google product management director, reportedly said that the new Google equipment is better because it is compatible with various Google apps like the Google Drive for storing a video archive of past meetings.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX