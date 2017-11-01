Industry Experts Discuss Innovations in Field Service and the Vision of a Digital Industrial Future at Annual Event

ServiceMax from GE Digital, the leading provider of field service management solutions, announces Maximize, the annual customer conference, November 7-8 in Berlin, Germany. With session tracks featuring Service Transformation, Product Strategy, Service Industry Trends, and Service Technology, Maximize Berlin 2017 will bring together exceptional leaders across the global field service industry for a packed agenda of learning and collaboration.

Maximize Berlin 2017 features world-renowned speakers, including British-born astronaut Michael Foale, delivering a keynote session on coping with critical unplanned downtime and field service delivery. The two-day event also features breakout sessions exploring a wide range of topics, such as the future of technician enablement with chatbots and augmented reality, and successful mobile transformation case studies.

"We are thrilled by the passion and enthusiasm of our speakers and guests at our event," said Dave Yarnold, CEO, ServiceMax from GE Digital. "As we collaborate around fresh strategies and the application of smarter technology in the field, I'm confident that together we'll take the next steps towards an age of fully proactive and predictive service delivery, while striving for zero unplanned downtime."

Maximize Berlin 2017 keynote speakers include:

Michael Foale, NASA Astronaut

NASA Astronaut Luc Verbist, Chief Information Officer Vinçotte

Chief Information Officer Vinçotte Anup Sharma, Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chief Application Architect, GE Digital

Vice President, Chief Information Officer and Chief Application Architect, GE Digital Dave Yarnold, CEO, ServiceMax from GE Digital

CEO, ServiceMax from GE Digital Audrey Hazak , Senior Vice President Global Field Services Business Development for Europe, Schneider Electric

, Senior Vice President Global Field Services Business Development for Europe, Schneider Electric Jessica Tan, Chief Product Officer, Thermondo

Maximize Berlin event information:

November 7 November 8, 2017; Grand Hyatt Berlin, Germany

For more information: www.servicemax.com/maximize/europe

About ServiceMax

ServiceMax from GE Digital leads the global industry of field service management software an estimated $25 billion market worldwide. The company creates solutions for the 20 million people globally who install, maintain, and repair machines across dozens of industries as the leading provider of complete end-to-end mobile and cloud-based technology for the sector.

