One Media iP Group Plc - Trading Statement

One Media iP Group Plc

("One Media", the "Group' or the "Company")

Trading Update

One Media iP Group Plc (AIM: OMIP), a digital media content provider that exploits intellectual property rights around music, video and copyright technology, is pleased to give the following update on Trading ahead of the announcement of full year results for the period ended 31 October 2017, which are expected to be announced in February 2018. The Board is pleased to report that the Group continues to trade in line with both the Directors' and market expectations and is in line to meet year-end forecasts. Overall the Group retains a strong cash position, is debt free and profitable.

Further to the Company's announcement on the 27 June 2017 the Company can confirm an end to the 'action' in which it was involved in the Southern District of Florida Court USA. One Media has settled its involvement for a non-material amount in the case brought by Kemar McGreor.

Michael Infante commented, "The year under review highlights the end of the downward trend and demonstrates that streaming becomes the more dominant format of choice looking ahead. I have articulated this over the last three years and we now begin to see the benefit of this transformation.'

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

One Media iP Group Plc Chairman and Chief Executive

Michael Infante

Michael Infante

Alice Dyson-Jones

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Nominated Adviser

Liam Murray / Jo Turner

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited Broker



Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500

Notes to Editors

Based at Pinewood Studios, One Media is an 'intellectual property' (IP) owner and controller of rights within the digital arena concerning music, video and digital distribution. The consumer led but B2B (Business-to-business) operation looks to exploit its catalogue of over 250,000+ music tracks and over 10,000 hours of video by recompiling the content for sale through over 600 digital music and video stores groups worldwide.

The Company has a team of Creative Technicians, all of whom are YouTube certified, who digitise the content, create the metadata, re-compile and prepare the digital music & video releases using bespoke in-house developed software. Additionally, One Media makes its library of content available for TV shows, movies, adverts and websites requiring synchronised music. One Media focuses on music performed by well-known artists from every genre, including; pop, rock, reggae, R&B, children's music, karaoke, jazz, soul, blues, rap, hip-hop, gospel, world-music, plus stand-up comedy, spoken-word. In July 2014 the Group acquired for a consideration of USD$1.6m the Point Classics classical music library bringing the number to over 10,000 classical tracks now available to the Group for exploitation. The Group owns all the rights to the Men & Motors (originally Granada/ITV) TV shows originally aired on British TV between 1996 and 2010. Comprising of over 3500 shows is available for viewing on the Group's YouTube Channel.

Recently the Group has developed a content discovery and policing software service 'Technical Copyright Analysis Tool' (TCAT) as a new service to record companies, publishers and law firms searching information of artist and tracks on legitimate digital stores. One Media is eligible for Enterprise Investment Schemes ("EIS") and Venture Capital Trusts ("VCT").