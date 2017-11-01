Capital for Colleagues plc - New Joint Venture Company

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: NEX / Sector: Investment

1 November 2017

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues' or the 'Company')

New Joint Venture Company

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce the establishment of a joint venture company which will allow the Company to focus exclusively on its core business of investing in EOBs.

Since its formation in 2013, Capital for Colleagues has developed an investment portfolio which, as at 31 August 2017, comprised 16 private EOBs with an aggregate value of GBP 4.8 million. At the same time as building this portfolio, the Company has proved to be an effective advocate for the wider EOB sector, raising public awareness of Employee Ownership and actively promoting the benefits of it through education programmes and by identifying, advising and structuring potential EOBs.

Whilst the Directors are proud of Capital for Colleague's achievements in this area, they also believe that the extent of the Company's engagement with the EOB sector has distracted from the Company's core business of investing in EOBs.

The Directors have therefore decided to establish a new joint venture company, Castlefield Corporate Advisory Partners Limited ("CCAP'), which will assume responsibility for the non-investment EOB activities previously undertaken by Capital for Colleagues. In particular, CCAP will be responsible for educating businesses about the benefits of Employee Ownership (including succession planning), identifying potential investee companies for Capital for Colleagues and for advising those companies on the structure and presentation of their investment case to the Company. CCAP will also monitor and advise the Company's existing investee companies and source potential new investors for the Company.

Capital for Colleagues will own 34 per cent of CCAP, with Castlefield Partners Limited ("Castlefield') owning 51 per cent; the balance of 15 per cent is to be held by CCAP's current and future executives, including Jeremy Burden and Peter Matthews, who have transferred their employment from Capital for Colleagues to CCAP. Castlefield is the employee-owned holding company of a range of FCA regulated financial services businesses, focused on responsible, sustainable investing. John Eckersley and Alistair Currie, executive Directors of Capital for Colleagues, are also partners of Castlefield.

With the establishment of CCAP, Capital for Colleagues is free to focus on its core activity of investing in EOBs.

Commenting on the joint venture, John Eckersley, Chief Executive of Capital for Colleagues said:

"Our commitment to Employee Ownership is as strong as ever and this new joint venture allows us to focus on our original business proposition - the provision of patient capital to EOBs. We will use our capital to drive future growth in the EOB sector and to benefit from that growth. Streamlining our operations in this way is also in line with our previously stated intention of reducing our central overheads.'

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities.

The Company's joint venture, Castlefield Corporate Advisory Partners, educates and assists companies which are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

