BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Change of Depositary

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



The European Union Alternative Investment Fund Managers' Directive which came into effect in July 2014, required BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ('the Company') to appoint a Depositary to perform certain functions. Consequently the Company appointed BNY Mellon Trust & Depositary (UK) Limited to act as the Company's Depositary on 2 July 2014.



The Company now announces that with effect from 1 November 2017, the role of the Depositary will be transferred from BNY Mellon Trust & Depositary (UK) Limited to its indirect parent company, The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited due to a streamlining of the legal structure of The Bank of New York Mellon.



Contact:

Caroline Driscoll

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited



Date: 1 November 2017