AvaTrade is Introducing AvaTradeGO, its Innovating Trading App

AvaTrade, the leading forex and CFD broker, launched AvaTradeGO, a new MT4 based trading app. The app offers trading on both fixed and floating spreads trading accounts, as well as registration-free demo accounts. The new app is available for Android and iOS users.

AvaTradeGO has a fresh and user-friendly interface, which appeals both to new and experienced traders alike. The uniqueness of AvaTradeGO is the trading insights it gathers from traders in real-time, sending the user live social trends and push notifications on selected instruments. These features generate to the trader a broad vision of the markets in real-time, and aim to assist in making the right call at the right time.

"We set out with a primary goal to produce an app which really stands out at the top of the industry, one that is not just a trading app but THE trading app," says Mr. Dáire Ferguson, CEO of AvaTrade. "During the entire planning and development time, we always had the trader experience as the main objective, to make his/her trading experience with AvaTradeGO not only good - but really marvellous. Looking at the final product I feel we have accomplished that, and we will continue to enhance the features and make it even better still."

AvaTrade, the leading forex and CFD broker, was founded in 2006 and offers more than 250 financial instruments, top trading platforms, and a new cutting-edge mobile app, AvaTradeGO. Clients enjoy personal account managers and a 24-hour live customer service in 15 languages. AvaTrade accommodates to traders of all levels, and further ensures secured trading with advanced encryption and fully segregated accounts. AvaTrade is fully regulated in the EU, Japan, Australia, South Africa & BVI.

