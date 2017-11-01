

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Wednesday amid optimism over global growth after a gauge of U.S. consumer confidence jumped to a near 17-year high in October and a private survey signaled improvement in manufacturing operating conditions across China.



The U.S. Federal Reserve announces its monetary policy decision later today. While no policy changes are expected, investors may get some clues in the policy statement as to whether the U.S. central bank is on track to raise rates in December.



The Bank of England will reveal its interest-rate decision on Thursday, with traders bracing for what could be the central bank's first rate increase in more than a decade.



According to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, the BoE is set to lift the policy rate by 25 basis points this month and again every six months until it reaches 2 percent.



Across the Atlantic, U.S. President Donald Trump plans to announce his nominee as the next Fed Chair on Thursday. Media reports suggest that Trump intends to nominate Fed Governor Jerome Powell to replace current Fed Chair Janet Yellen.



The closely watched monthly jobs report due to be released on Friday is also likely to be in focus, with employment expected to jump by 300,000 jobs in October.



Meanwhile, data released earlier in the day showed that U.K. shop price deflation remained at a four-year low in October. The BRC-Nielsen shop price index dropped 0.1 percent, the same annual rate as seen in September.



Asian stocks are broadly higher and Brent oil prices hovered near two-year highs while the dollar gained ground ahead of the FOMC decision. The China Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI for October came in unchanged at 51.0, easing concerns of a slowdown.



U.S. stocks rose overnight, driven by food companies as Kellogg and Mondelez reported better than expected third-quarter results and upbeat consumer confidence data strengthened optimism about the economy.



The Dow and the S&P 500 inched up around 0.1 percent while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4 percent to reach a fresh record closing high.



European markets also advanced on Tuesday, with well-received earnings updates from the likes of BP and Ryanair as well as polls suggesting rising support for Spanish unity in Catalonia helping underpin investor sentiment.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.3 percent to end at more-than-five-month high. France's CAC 40 index gained 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent while the German market was closed for the Reformation Day holiday.



