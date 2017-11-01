Norgine Launches PLENVU(NER1006) in the United Kingdom

AMSTERDAM, November 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

First 1 litre PEG-based bowel preparation

Superior high-quality bowel cleansing efficacy to MOVIPREP/sup> and CITRAFLEET/sup>

Norgine B.V. today announced the availability of PLENVU/sup> in the United Kingdom. PLENVU/sup> is a novel 1-litre polyethylene glycol (PEG)-based bowel preparation for cleansing of the colon prior to any procedure requiring a clean bowel.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20130829/633895-a )



Norgine developed PLENVU/sup> to provide whole bowel cleansing. PLENVU/sup> provides superior high-quality bowel cleansing efficacy (in at least one segment of the colon) compared to two widely used alternative bowel preparations: sodium picosulfate and magnesium salt solution (CITRAFLEET/sup>) and 2-litre PEG with ascorbate (MOVIPREP/sup> ).

PLENVU/sup>demonstrated an acceptable safety profile in NOCT, MORA, and DAYB phase III studies.

Jonathan Manning, Consultant Gastroenterologist, said: "It is important to have highly effective bowel cleansing for conducting a good colonoscopy, especially in the ascending colon, where adenomas and polyps are often more difficult to see. In addition patients want a low-volume preparation that is easy to use. PLENVU/sup> provides all these benefits."

Interim Chief Executive of Beating Bowel Cancer Judith Brodie said: "Colorectal cancer screening can save lives, so it is valuable to seek and provide innovative new products which may improve the patient experience, and their participation in screening. We welcome these developments as early diagnosis of bowel cancer in patients is crucial."

Andy Crichton, General Manager UK and Ireland, Norgine, said: "We are delighted to offer a new option to patients to improve the quality of cleansing of the bowel. Having a bowel cleanser with a lower volume that cleans the bowel better to improve visibility during a colonoscopy is a major step forward to improve the detection of any anomalies. This means that polyps and small tumours can then be detected and removed to avoid developing life-threatening or terminal conditions such as bowel cancer."

Follow us @norgine

VIEW THE FULL MEDIA RELEASE ON WWW.NORGINE.COM

Contact: Isabelle Jouin, T: +44(0)1895-453643