sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,74 Euro		-0,045
-0,11 %
WKN: A1XA8R ISIN: DK0060534915 Ticker-Symbol: NOVC 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
41,795
42,328
08:26
41,901
42,197
08:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOVO NORDISK A/S42,74-0,11 %