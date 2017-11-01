Valoe Corporation Stock Exchange Release 1 November 2017 at 9.05 Finnish time



VALOE CORPORATION: ADMISSION TO TRADING OF SHARES SUBSCRIBED IN THE DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE WITHOUT CONSIDERATION TO THE COMPANY ITSELF



Valoe Corporation (the "Company") subscribed on 16 October 2017 in total 525,000 shares in the directed share issue without consideration to the Company itself.



The Company announced on 16 October 2017 that it shall apply for the admission of the new shares subscribed on 16 October 2017 to public trading on the stock exchange list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd approximately by the end of October 2017.



In total 44,000 of the new shares have been admitted to public trading on the stock exchange list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on 31 October 2017. The Company shall apply for the admission of 481,000 shares subscribed on 16 October 2017 to public trading on the stock exchange list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd approximately by the end of November 2017.



In Mikkeli on 1 November 2017



Valoe Corporation



BOARD OF DIRECTORS



For more information: CEO Iikka Savisalo, Valoe Corporation p. 0405216082 email: iikka.savisalo@valoe.com



Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company's own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.