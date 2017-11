BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. Nationwide house price index for October was released in the pre-European session on Wednesday at 3.00 am ET.



After the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While the pound fell against the euro and the greenback, it held steady against the franc and the yen.



As of 3:05 am ET, the pound was trading at 0.8763 against the euro, 1.3263 against the Swiss franc, 1.3277 against the U.S. dollar and 151.29 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX