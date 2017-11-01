Regulatory News:

Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, announces the signing of the renewal of its agreement with LCH SA on the continued provision of derivatives and commodities clearing services for a period of 10 years. This follows the announcement of 8 August 2017.

The new long-term agreement covers the clearing of financial and commodity derivatives for a period of 10 years. It provides continuity of clearing services for members, saving the cost and disruption associated with a migration at a time where client bandwidth is stretched due to MiFID II implementation and Brexit planning. Euronext and LCH SA will work together to develop new products for the benefit of clearing members and market participants, and to focus on providing a lower cost service for members. In addition the agreement provides a comparable revenue sharing mechanism delivering a continued clearing income stream for Euronext.

Euronext entered into definitive agreements to swap its current 2.3% stake in LCH Group for an 11.1% stake in LCH SA. This transaction is subject to regulatory review and is expected to close in the next few months. Euronext will recognise a net capital gain following the share swap of around €24m. This transaction will strengthen the long-standing relationship between Euronext and LCH SA, and cement the strategic future of LCH SA.

Euronext will remain on the Board of LCH SA following completion of the share swap. Euronext will also nominate one representative to LCH SA Audit Committee and will continue to be represented at LCH SA Risk Committee. A new Consultative Committee dedicated to Euronext derivatives business will be created.

Euronext will have certain minority protection rights connected with its new shareholding in LCH SA, including a pre-emption right in circumstances where LCH Group decides to sell more than 50% of the shares of LCH SA. The pre-emption right involves a right of first offer and subject to certain conditions, a matching right. In addition, LCH Group has a pre-emption right over a transfer of shares by Euronext and the ability to buy back Euronext's shares in certain circumstances where the derivatives agreement is terminated.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with nearly 1,300 listed issuers worth close to €3.6 trillion in market capitalisation as of end September 2017, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 24 issuers in the Morningstar Eurozone 50 Index? and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM (formerly known as Alternext) and Euronext AccessTM (formerly known as the Free Market). For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

About LCH

LCH is a group of leading multi-asset clearing houses that provides proven risk management capabilities across a range of asset classes. As demand for robust clearing services continues to grow, LCH is committed to maintaining the highest standards of risk management across all our services.

As the markets' partner, LCH operates an open access model, offering a choice of execution venues, delivering unprecedented choice and efficiencies to the marketplace.

LCH operates clearing houses around the world, with clearing houses incorporated in the UK, France and the United States with additional offices in the Asia Pacific region. It offers clearing services across asset classes including OTC and listed rates; CDS and FX; fixed income; commodities; cash equities and equity derivatives.

LCH is majority owned by London Stock Exchange Group (LSE.L), an international markets infrastructure business that sits at the heart of the world's financial community.

Further information on LCH can be found at www.lch.com

