SIGN CHINA 2017, LED CHINA 2017 & DIGITAL SIGNAGE 2017 Successfully Concluded on September 22 in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Organised by UBM Trust, the 3-day concurrent shows successfully concluded on September 22 at SNIEC in Shanghai, China, attracting 32,645 global visitors from 118 countries/regions and welcoming international VIP buyer delegations from the USA, Korea, Australia, Iran, Japan and Germany.

New Elements to Lead the Industry Trend

Featured with new technologies, new equipments, new resources, new media and new digital signage innovations, the shows cover 8 exhibitions with 80,000sqm. Exhibits range from upstream to downstream, including: laser engraving/cutting machine, signage, lightbox, advertising machine, acrylic panel, POP, indoor and outdoor inkjet printer and ink, printing material, bending machine, LED display, LED illuminant, LED lighting, LED packaging, chips and testing device, OLED and digital signage.

905 exhibitors from the fields of signage, advertising, LED and digital signage participated at this definitive event to showcase their latest products and the most innovative ideas. To name just a few:

RUIJIE, BODOR, HAN'S YUEMING, MDK, SENFENG;

WIT-COLOR, FLORA, SYNNEX, TECKWIN, DOCAN;

NAR, YUANYUAN, HAILIDE, GUOSHUN, GANGLONG;

DONGHUA, BANNERMATE, BDX, HAWK, LIYU;

LIANTRONICS, UNILUMIN, ABSEN, DISOLOR, SANSI.

The full exhibitor list can be viewed online at www.SignChina-sh.com.

Innovation Theater - more net-working opportunities

18 exhibitors with high industry recognition were invited to present at the Innovation Theatre with inspiring speeches and new eye-catching models.To name just a few:

JINAN BODOR : F1530 Cutting Machine;

: F1530 Cutting Machine; LIANTRONICS: V0.8, VL1.2 Series Display; Rental Display RA1 & RA3T Series;

MAGNIMAGE: V8 Series Seamless Display;

ABSEN: CR Series Photonics Display; A27 Series Commercial Display.

A perfect face-to-face sharing and learning opportunity for those who seek for new technology and solution on small-pitch display, green printing and LED display application in the digital era.

FSA Summit and White Paper - the industry milestone

The 1st Future Sign Academy Summit was held concurrently onsite. 13 guests from senior management of different fields were invited to speak at the summit. UBM Asia Vice President Margaret Ma Connolly, A.E. SMITH (CHINA) President Danny Gu, Google China General Manager of Key Account Industry Chengyun Xu, Nielsen-CCData Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer Eric Zhang, Sands Cotai Central Director of Facilities Michael Littlewood, Geely Auto Consultant Mario Cavolo, andAirmedia Marketing Vice President Degang Dong,to name a few.Subjects focused from digital signage with big data to future signage application. Moreover, the release of 2017 Sign & Advertising Industry White Paper by UBM Asia Vice President Margaret Ma Connolly set a milestone for the industry.

2018 - Better Service and Non-stop Endeavor - See You There

The success of SIGN & LED CHINA 2017 reveals that the Chinese market of sign, LED and digital signage has been developing rapidly. Mr. David Tang, Managing Director of UBM Trust said: "UBM Trust has never stopped building the most complete and the most international trading platform for the sign and LED industry. With the feature of the Five New Elements, our product range has been further extended. With such solid approval from our buyers and exhibitors, we will continue our endeavor to build an international trading platform and to provide more business opportunities andbetter service to all our show participants. Thank you for your on-going support!"

The next editions of the shows, SIGN CHINA 2018, LED CHINA 2018 and DIGITAL SIGNAGE 2018, expected to cover 100,000sqm+ exhibition area with 1,200+ exhibitors, will be held from September 19 to 21, 2018at SNIEC in Shanghai, China. For more details, please visit www.Signchina-sh.com , www.LEDChina-sh.com or www.DigitalSignage-sh.com.

About UBM Trust ( www.ubmtrust.com )

UBM Trust is a joint venture company of UBM Asia, which is owned by UBM plc listed on the London Stock Exchange.It has anextensive experience in organizing large-scale exhibitions covering different industries in China, as well asassisting Chinese enterprises to participate in famous fairs abroad.Its flagship events serve the sign and LED industries. Among the definitive exhibitions of this kind in the world, these two eventsserve asimportant catalysts for the development and upgrading of China's sign and LED industries, offering a comprehensive one-stop trading platform for exhibitors and visitors. UBM Trust takes pride in providing professional high-quality services to itscustomers.

Contact: Echo Gong

Tel: +86-21-6157-7215

Email: echo.gong@ubm.com