Apetit Plc announced on 29 June 2017, that it had signed an agreement on selling its seafood business in Finland, Sweden and Norway to Insula AS. The requirements of closing the sale have been fulfilled and the transaction has been completed as of 1 November 2017.



For more information, please contact: Juha Vanhainen, CEO, tel. +358 10 402 00



