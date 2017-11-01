

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L) and its global biologics research and development arm, MedImmune, announced the results of the Phase III STRATOS 2 and TROPOS trials for tralokinumab, an anti-interleukin-13 (IL-13) human monoclonal antibody, in severe, uncontrolled asthma.



In STRATOS 2, tralokinumab did not achieve a statistically-significant reduction in the annual asthma exacerbation rate (AAER), the primary endpoint, in patients with severe, uncontrolled asthma and elevated levels of a biomarker, Fractional exhaled Nitric Oxide (FeNO), compared to placebo.



In TROPOS, tralokinumab did not achieve a statistically-significant reduction in oral corticosteroid (OCS) use, the primary endpoint, when added to the standard of care, in patients dependent on OCS.



FeNO is a well-established biomarker for airway inflammation and was identified in the previous pivotal trial (STRATOS 1) as most likely to predict an enhanced response to tralokinumab.



The safety and tolerability findings in STRATOS 2 and TROPOS were consistent with those observed in previous trials with tralokinumab.



Separately, AstraZeneca said that it has completed the commercialisation agreement with Aspen Global Inc., part of the Aspen Group, under which AGI has acquired the residual rights to established anaesthetic medicines comprising of Diprivan, EMLA, Xylocaine/Xylocard/Xyloproct, Marcaine, Naropin, Carbocaine and Citanest.



AstraZeneca initially entered an agreement with Aspen Global in June 2016, under which AGI gained the exclusive commercialisation rights to the medicines in markets outside the US. As per the terms of the new agreement, Aspen Global has now acquired the remaining rights to the intellectual property and manufacturing know-how related to the anaesthetic medicines.



