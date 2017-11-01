

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing activity improved for the eighth successive month in October, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.



The Istanbul Chamber of Industry Turkey Manufacturing purchasing managers' index dropped 52.8 in October from 53.5 in September. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



The overall improvement was driven in part by solid growth in new orders. Furthermore, firms scaled up output, purchasing and employment.



On the price front, inflationary pressures intensified in October.



