

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next plc (NXT.L) reported that its full price sales (VAT exclusive) in the third quarter were up 1.3% on last year. Retail full price sales were down 7.7%. Total sales, including markdown sales, were up 0.8% for the third quarter.



Year to date full price sales were down 0.3%. Retail full price sales were down 7.7% for the period. Total sales, including markdown sales, were down 1.2% for the year to date.



Looking forward, the Group now expects total full price sales growth (inc currency gain) to be between a range of down 1.75% to an increase of 1.25%, updated from prior guidance range of down 2.0% to an increase of 1.5%. The guidance implies fourth-quarter sales will be down 0.3%. Full year Group profit before tax is now projected in the range of 692 to 742 million pounds, revised from previous estimate of 687 to 747 million pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX