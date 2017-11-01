

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK-based insurer Old Mutual plc (ODMTY.PK, OML.L) said it will hold a showcase Wednesday, 1 November 2017, on Old Mutual Limited or OML, the new South African holding company for Old Mutual Emerging Markets or OMEM, the 54 percent stake in Nedbank Group Limited, and residual elements of Old Mutual plc.



OML will have its primary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and secondary listings on the London Stock Exchange and other African exchanges in 2018.



The showcase will feature presentations as well as question & answer sessions from the OML and Nedbank leadership teams - including Peter Moyo, Chief Executive Officer designate of OML, and Mike Brown, Chief Executive of Nedbank.



OML also said it has agreed with Nedbank that subsequent to the unbundling of the majority of its shareholding, the remaining minority holding will be 19.9 percent, thus providing a foundation for the continued strategic relationship between the two businesses.



On 30 October 2017, Old Mutual Group Holdings Limited, the South African intermediate holding company for OMEM and Nedbank, announced the appointment of additional non-executive directors. It is planned that this will become the new board of directors for OML.



Separately, Nedbank Group said that the 19.9 percent strategic minority shareholding to be retained by Old Mutual in Nedbank will be held by OML.



As previously announced, the decrease in OML's shareholding in Nedbank Group to 19.9 percent will be achieved through the distribution of the balance of OML's majority shareholding in Nedbank Group to its shareholders, at an appropriate time and in an orderly manner, post the listing of OML. OML said it does not intend to sell any part of its shareholding in Nedbank Group to a new strategic investor.



Further, Old Mutual said that Nonkululeko Nyembezi will be stepping down from the Old Mutual Board on 31 December 2017.



Nyembezi joined the Old Mutual Board in 2012 and has served on the Board Risk and Nomination and Governance Committees since 2013.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX