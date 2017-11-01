

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Real estate investment trust Segro Plc. (SGRO.L) announced Wednesday that it has acquired a fully let 390,000 sq ft big box warehouse in the Midlands region of the UK from LGIM Real Assets, of Legal & General (LGEN.L).



The acquisition is in exchange for Kingsland Business Park, which is a multi-let industrial estate in Basingstoke, and a balancing cash payment.



The company said the acquisition price is 41.3 million pounds, and the disposal price is 70.0 million pounds.



The warehouse, located in Crick, is let to Butcher's Pet Care Limited, a producer of pet food, and is the company's only facility in the UK. The warehouse, which was constructed in two stages between 2010 and 2016, is leased for a further 19 years without break.



Kingsland Business Park comprises 50 buildings totaling 676,300 sq ft. The estate has an average lease length of approximately three years and a vacancy rate of less than 5 percent.



Phil Redding, Chief Investment Officer of SEGRO, said, 'This is SEGRO's ninth asset swap, enabling us to focus our portfolio on our core areas and asset types, in particular on big box warehouses in the Midlands and urban warehouses in London and the Thames Valley, whilst mitigating the impact of a disposal on income.'



DTRE acted for SEGRO and JLL acted for Legal & General.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX