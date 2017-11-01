sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 01.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,134 Euro		 +0,232
+3,93 %
WKN: A0N9B0 ISIN: GB00B5ZN1N88 Ticker-Symbol: S4VC 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SEGRO PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SEGRO PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,084
6,339
11:42
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC2,968+0,44 %
SEGRO PLC6,134+3,93 %