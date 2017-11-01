Stout Strengthens Global Reach With New European Offices

CHICAGO, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Stout announces the opening of two offices in Switzerland. Located in Geneva and Lausanne, Stout's first Europe-based offices provide cross-border transaction coverage for Switzerland and the market regions of Western Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

In conjunction with this announcement, Stout welcomes two investment banking veterans as Managing Directors to lead the offices. Stephane Oury will head the Geneva office, and Christophe Lapaque will head the Lausanne office. Together they have more than 30 years' experience in international mergers and acquisitions across numerous industry sectors, including consumer products; technology, media, and telecommunications; pharmaceuticals; diversified industrials; and real estate, lodging, and leisure.

Prior to Stout, Stephane and Christophe founded the Corporate Advisory department of a Swiss private bank, where they advised entrepreneurs and family businesses. Previously they worked within the Corporate Advisory Group of UBS AG.

"We have been impressed with the quality of people and the entrepreneurial spirit at Stout and attracted by their determination to build a first-class international organization," said Stephane.

"We especially share a commitment to providing best-in-class independent advice and deal execution to address the most complex global financial advisory needs," added Christophe.

"With the new Swiss offices, Stout is centrally located among a plethora of growing businesses and industries," said Nick Jachim, head of Stout's Investment Banking group. "We are excited to have Stephane and Christophe drive new business opportunities with their experience and leadership."

Stephane holds an MBA from the University of Virginia and a BA from the University of San Diego. Christophe is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds an MBA from the University of Ottawa and a Master of Finance from Audencia Business School.

About Stout

Stout is a leading independent provider of Investment Banking, Valuation Advisory, Dispute Consulting, and Management Consulting services. With 17 offices in the U.S. and Europe, we serve a range of clients, from large corporations to privately held companies in numerous industries throughout the world. Our clients and their advisors rely on our premier expertise, deep industry knowledge, and unparalleled responsiveness on complex matters. Learn more at www.stoutadvisory.com.

Stout is a trade name for Stout Risius Ross, LLC, Stout Advisors SA, and Stout Risius Ross Advisors, LLC, a FINRA-registered broker-dealer and SIPC member firm. The terms "Stout" or the "firm" refers to one or more of these independent advisory practices.

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/592148/Stout_Risius_Ross_Inc_Logo.jpg