Wikia, Inc. Announces Shaun Jordan of Trinity Mirror plc as FANDOM VP of Sales, UK

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Wikia, Inc. today announced that Shaun Jordan, formerly of Trinity Mirror plc, has joined FANDOM as VP of Sales, UK. In this executive role, Jordan will lead sales strategy and opportunities as well as revenue growth for FANDOM in the region. FANDOM is a leading entertainment media brand powered by fan passion, with an audience of more than 180 million monthly global uniques.

Jordan brings 20 years of experience in advertising sales, with a specialized focus in the media space. He will manage and grow the London-based UK sales team, reporting to FANDOM Chief Revenue Officer Ken Shapiro, and will work with editorial, operations, sales development, and planning teams on developing compelling content-forward advertising solutions.

"Shaun is a critical piece to solidifying the FANDOM brand in this key region," said Shapiro. "His deep market knowledge, industry connections, proven ability to drive sales strategy, and extensive background in both agency and in-house environments will be imperative to expanding and diversifying FANDOM's sales partners and opportunities."

Prior to joining FANDOM, Jordan held leadership positions at Virgin Media and Blyk, in addition to Trinity Mirror plc. In his most recent role at Trinity Mirror plc, he served as Digital Sales Director, where he led a team across sales, programmatic and operations sectors, covering the company's national and regional portfolio.

"FANDOM's entertainment focus, commitment to video across the site, and its immense, engaged audience, provide unique ways for companies to successfully break through to desired consumers," said Jordan. "Coupled with incredible brand safety, site quality, and viewability, FANDOM is an unmatched media publisher in the UK. I'm thrilled to join FANDOM and look forward to connecting our premium product offerings with endemic and non-endemic customers."

Jordan's appointment marks the latest step in the company's growth strategy and commitment to the UK market. A UK edition of FANDOM was launched in late 2016 and the company has since built a dedicated UK editorial and social team, led by Managing Editor Chris Tilly.

Additionally, FANDOM continues to deepen its dedication to making fans better fans through its robust content. It recently debuted a redesign rooted in a comprehensive stream and topic-feed user experience, and last month, released a flagship FANDOM app for iOS and Android, which allows fans to follow their individual, favorite fandoms.

For more information about FANDOM, visit: www.fandom.co.uk and @getfandom.

About Wikia, Inc.:

Launched in 2006 by co-founderJimmy Wales, Wikia, Inc. is a digital media company comprised of FANDOM, a global entertainment media brand powered by fan passion, and Wikia.org, an advocacy and charitable entity.

Driven by a mission to make fans better fans, FANDOM is a home to explore, contribute to and celebrate the world of pop culture through comprehensive fan-expert knowledge, news and feature-based multiplatform content, and discussion. FANDOM has the largest concentration of Millennials (13-34) in the comScore Top 100 and reaches 75 percent of teens in the U.S. (comScore 2017).

FANDOM is available atwww.fandom.co.ukand at fans' fingertips through a personalized FANDOM app on iOS and Android. FANDOM has a global audience of over 180 million monthly uniques (Quantcast 2017) and represents more than 385,000 communities.It currently features more than 50 million pages of content, inclusive of video.

FANDOM operates internationally with offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Sydney, Germany, Singapore and Poland.

