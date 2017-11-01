Astrata Group Hires Former WABCO Exec and Transics CEO to Head Strategic Solutions BD and Sales for Europe

Abdallah Harati announced as Astrata Group's VP Strategic Solutions, Europe

Company Launches ADAMS' Supply Chain Software and Global Integrated Solutions for the Region

SINGAPORE and EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Astrata Group, a leader in advanced location-based IT and enterprise software, has appointed Mr. Abdallah Harati as Vice-President, Strategic Solutions for Europe. In this leadership role, he will oversee business development and strategic sales for Astrata's ADAMS' software and its Global Integrated Solutions for the Europe region. In addition, he will continue to build the company's strategic partnerships with major telcos.Immediately prior to coming to Astrata, Mr. Harati served as a senior executive with trucking industry giant Wabco (NYSE:WBC), for which he served as CEO of its Transics subsidiary.

Long established as one of Europe's leaders in advanced fleet management systems, Astrata's growth strategy in Europe enters a new phase with the launch of its proprietary ADAMS' supply-chain software.Powerful and modular, ADAMS' is today being relied upon by Global 100 companies to manage, optimize and automate core operations including delivery and warehouse management, load and route optimization, maintenance, freight bidding and much more, resulting in vastly improved efficiency and profitability.Now available in Europe, ADAMS' will be marketed to companies in various industries throughout the Continent and the British Isles.

In addition, Astrata's will be expanding its direct offering in Europe to include its Global Integrated Solutions, and expanding its strategic relationships with major telcos in the region and globally.

With the concurrent hiring of Mr. Harati, who will lead these efforts, and comes with an impressive background of 21 years' experience in the Telco segment, 14 years at Nokia and 7 years at Ericsson in various locations all over the world and recently leading several initiatives in IoT (Internet of Things), Big Data and Analytics, Astrata is poised to immediately address the currently underserved sectors of the marketplace that include 'Last Mile' Supply-Chain optimization, and integrated fleet and logistics technology solutions.

